‘Remain indoors’: Indian Embassy in Iran issues advisory to its citizens after US-Israel strikes

"In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible," stated the Indian embassy advisory.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 3, 2026 04:37 PM IST
Indian embassyA group of men inspects the ruins of a police station struck Monday amid the U.S.‚ÄìIsraeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (AP Photo)
Following the fresh military strikes launched by the US and Israel, the Indian embassy in Iran issued an advisory to all its citizens in Iran to be utmost cautious and stay indoors. The advisory stated that most of the Indian students who were residing in Tehran were relocated to safer locations with transportation, food and accommodation provided.

In the midst of chaos, an estimated nine thousand Indians reside in Iran and are at risk.

Students who are still in Tehran

As per the statement, few students declined the option of evacuation by the Embassy and, decided to remain in Tehran.

Indian nationals and students have been asked to stay inside and away from windows as long as the conditions don’t change. In case of necessity, avoid protest areas and remain in constant contact with the Embassy of India in Iran, the advisory said.

The embassy also said that the Indians are asked to keep up to date with the news, be aware of the surroundings and wait for further guidance from the Indian mission in Tehran.

Israel and the US jointly launched a major air missile attack on Iran on February 28, 2026, following which Iran launched a larger attack on American bases in the Middle East region. Israel, Bahrain, the UAE, and Qatar became Iran’s retaliatory marks.

Helpline contact of Indian Embassy in Iran

The emergency helpline of the Embassy of India in Iran is as follows:
+989128209115
+989128109109
+989128109102
+989932179359

Email ID: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

Express Global Desk

