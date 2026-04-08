‘Expeditiously exit Iran, do not approach international land borders’: India advises citizens
"In continuation of the advisory of 07 April 2026, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy," the embassy wrote in a post on X.
“In continuation of the advisory of 07 April 2026, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy,” the embassy wrote in a post on X.
The embassy reiterated that no national should attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy.
“It is again reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy.”
The embassy also provided emergency numbers and an email-id for assistance: +98912810⎛ +98912810⎕ +98912810⎎ +989932179359, Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.
US-Iran ceasefire
Earlier today, Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iranjust about an hour-and-a-half before his 8 pm (5.30 am IST) “deadline” ran out, adding that the deal was subject to Iran’s agreement to pause its blockade of oil and gas supplies through the strait, which handles about one-fifth of global oil shipments.
“This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.”
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