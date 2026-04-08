‘Expeditiously exit Iran, do not approach international land borders’: India advises citizens

Indian Embassy in Iran on Wednesday issued an advisory urging Indian nationals in the country to “expeditiously exit” Iran using routes suggested by the Embassy.

This is the second advisory issued by the embassy since April 7, after US President Donald Trump had vowed to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges.

“In continuation of the advisory of 07 April 2026, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy,” the embassy wrote in a post on X.

⚠️ Advisory as on 08 April 2026. pic.twitter.com/pusFQIAKKI — India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) April 8, 2026

The embassy reiterated that no national should attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy.

“It is again reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy.”

The embassy also provided emergency numbers and an email-id for assistance: +98912810⎛ +98912810⎕ +98912810⎎ +989932179359, Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.

US-Iran ceasefire

Earlier today, Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran just about an hour-and-a-half before his 8 pm (5.30 am IST) “deadline” ran out, adding that the deal was subject to Iran’s agreement to pause its blockade of oil and gas supplies through the ⁠strait, which handles ⁠about one-fifth of global oil shipments.

“This will be a double sided ⁠CEASEFIRE!” ‌Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “The ​reason for doing so is ‌that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far ‌along with a ​definitive ​Agreement concerning ​Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.”