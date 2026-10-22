Indian embassy issues safety advisory amid protests in France, urges nationals to remain vigilant

The Indian embassy in Paris issued a safety advisory for Indian nationals living in France and those planning to travel there, urging them to remain vigilant amid recent developments.

“In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution. Please avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are taking place, and follow the instructions and advisories issued by the local French authorities,” the embassy said in a post on X.

The embassy also advised Indians to avoid large gatherings and areas affected by protests, follow instructions from French authorities and monitor public transport disruptions.

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“In case of any emergency, Indian nationals can contact: Embassy of India, Paris: +33 6 48 34 00 63 | cons.paris@mea.gov.in,” it said.

Advisory for Indian Nationals in France and Those Travelling to France In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution. Please avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are taking place, and follow the instructions and advisories issued by the local French authorities. Please also stay informed through local news, follow official updates (https://t.co/mmCApj3WkV) and check for public transport disruptions (https://t.co/iyq6LLm83T). In case of any emergency, Indian nationals can contact: Embassy of India, Paris: +33 6 48 34 00 63 | cons.paris@mea.gov.in Consulate General of India, Marseille: +33 7 43 16 25 59| cgo.marseille@mea.gov.in @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @CGIMarseille @PIB_India @mygovindia — India in France (@IndiaembFrance) October 21, 2026

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Indian embassy in Italy issues advisory

Earlier this week, the Indian embassy in Italy also issued safety advisory for Indian nationals amid demonstrations in the country over rising cost of living.

“There were protests and demonstrations last week in some Italian cities. We advise Indian nationals to exercise caution, avoid crowded areas & locations where protests are taking place and follow local news about such events,” the advisory released on Monday said.

Advisory for Indian Nationals in Italy There were protests and demonstrations last week in some Italian cities. We advise Indian nationals to exercise caution, avoid crowded areas & locations where protests are taking place and follow local news about such events. In case of any emergency, Indian nationals can contact: Embassy of India, Rome: +39 331 614 2085

Consulate General of India, Milan: +39 3881647527 *** Avviso per i cittadini indiani in Italia La scorsa settimana si sono verificate proteste e manifestazioni in alcune città italiane. Si invitano i cittadini indiani a mantenere la massima prudenza, a evitare zone affollate e luoghi in cui sono in corso manifestazioni, e a seguire le notizie locali in merito a tali eventi. In caso di emergenza, i cittadini indiani possono rivolgersi a: Ambasciata dell’India, Roma: +39 331 614 2085

Consolato Generale dell’India, Milano: +39 3881647527 — India in Italy (@IndiainItaly) October 19, 2026

“In case of any emergency, Indian nationals can contact, Embassy of India, Rome: +39 331 614 2085, Consulate General of India, Milan: +39 3881647527s,” it added.

Protests erupt in France

Protests against the cost of living and rising fuel prices broke out across France over the weekend. Many turned violent. Public buildings were set on fire, shops were looted and historic landmarks were targeted.

Police have detained more than 2,400 people, and nearly 1,000 police officers and gendarmes have reportedly been injured. Officials brought in partial curfews on Monday.

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Macron condemned what he called unbridled violence and said those behind the damage would face legal action. His government is working to restore order.

In a televised address on Sunday, he said that there must be a distinction between protesters with “legitimate demands” and “those who destroyed, smashed, and looted” and vowed that the “looters” and rioters would “pay for their crimes”.

“We need to be clear: yesterday, our law enforcement officers and officials, despite their professionalism, were subjected to unprecedented violence in several cities,” he said.

“I’ve asked the government to provide all the lessons learned and to be able to anticipate it to make sure that this does not happen again,” Macron said, adding: “We need unity, we need calm and respect.”