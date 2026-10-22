Indian embassy issues safety advisory amid protests in France, urges nationals to remain vigilant

The embassy advised Indians to avoid large gatherings and areas affected by protests, follow instructions from French authorities and monitor public transport disruptions.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 09:51 AM IST
france protestsA protester runs through tear gas while a flea market is taking place during clashes between protestors and police officers in Paris. (AP Photo)
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The Indian embassy in Paris issued a safety advisory for Indian nationals living in France and those planning to travel there, urging them to remain vigilant amid recent developments.

“In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution. Please avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are taking place, and follow the instructions and advisories issued by the local French authorities,” the embassy said in a post on X.

The embassy also advised Indians to avoid large gatherings and areas affected by protests, follow instructions from French authorities and monitor public transport disruptions.

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“In case of any emergency, Indian nationals can contact: Embassy of India, Paris: +33 6 48 34 00 63 | cons.paris@mea.gov.in,” it said.

Also Read | Paris couple calmly sip drinks as fire burns behind them amid riots: Watch

Indian embassy in Italy issues advisory

Earlier this week, the Indian embassy in Italy also issued safety advisory for Indian nationals amid demonstrations in the country over rising cost of living.

“There were protests and demonstrations last week in some Italian cities. We advise Indian nationals to exercise caution, avoid crowded areas & locations where protests are taking place and follow local news about such events,” the advisory released on Monday said.

“In case of any emergency, Indian nationals can contact, Embassy of India, Rome: +39 331 614 2085, Consulate General of India, Milan: +39 3881647527s,” it added.

Also Read | ‘Paris will soon be a Muslim city’: Trump hits out at Macron over France unrest

Protests erupt in France

Protests against the cost of living and rising fuel prices broke out across France over the weekend. Many turned violent. Public buildings were set on fire, shops were looted and historic landmarks were targeted.

Police have detained more than 2,400 people, and nearly 1,000 police officers and gendarmes have reportedly been injured. Officials brought in partial curfews on Monday.

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Macron condemned what he called unbridled violence and said those behind the damage would face legal action. His government is working to restore order.

In a televised address on Sunday, he said that there must be a distinction between protesters with “legitimate demands” and “those who destroyed, smashed, and looted” and vowed that the “looters” and rioters would “pay for their crimes”.

“We need to be clear: yesterday, our law enforcement officers and officials, despite their professionalism, were subjected to unprecedented violence in several cities,” he said.

“I’ve asked the government to provide all the lessons learned and to be able to anticipate it to make sure that this does not happen again,” Macron said, adding: “We need unity, we need calm and respect.”

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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