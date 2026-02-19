‘You Indian dog’: 24-year-old Sikh nurse bears brunt of racially targeted attack at Australian gym

Singh said it was not the first time he had been the target of racial abuse, and it has started to have a big impact on him mentally.

A 22-year-old Sikh nurse was left with a broken nose after an alleged racially motivated attack outside a gym in Corio, Geelong, in Australia on Tuesday night. According to Australian news website 9news, the purported victim, Harmanpreet Singh, said he was confronted by three men while leaving his gym and beaten up. He said the harassment began while he was still training, and that the trio was waiting for him outside the gym.

Singh said it was not the first time he had been the target of racial abuse, and it has started to have a big impact on him mentally, the news organisation reported. “I try to keep myself strong, not care about such things, but it hurts,” he was quoted as saying.