Why Indian diaspora group is opposing US’s 4-year student visa cap

FIIDS asks US Congress and USCIS to pause a new four-year visa cap for students and exchange visitors, warning it could hurt American research and innovation.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 20, 2026 03:13 PM IST First published on: Jul 20, 2026 at 03:13 PM IST
Indian diasporaIndian diaspora group urges US Congress and USCIS to pause new four-year student visa cap. (File Photo)

An advocacy group for the Indian diaspora has asked the US Congress and US Citizenship and Immigration Services to pause the rollout of a new four-year cap on visas for students and exchange visitors, calling it damaging to America’s competitiveness.

Khanderao Kand, chief of policy and strategy at the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), said the change was “a self-inflicted wound on US competitiveness”, as reported by PTI. His comments come days after Washington tightened the rules governing visas for foreign students, exchange visitors, and journalists, replacing a system that had allowed them to stay in the country indefinitely without government review.

Why is the group opposed to the cap

Kand said a four-year limit doesn’t match how long modern degrees actually take, pointing out that the median time to complete a bachelor’s degree is about 52 months and a PhD around 5.7 years. He added that USCIS is already dealing with a backlog of more than 11 million cases and processing times of roughly a year, meaning students risk being forced out mid-programme or mid-research.

Also read US new immigration rule threatens stay of over 3 lakh Indian students on F-1 visa

He warned this would cause research labs to lose key talent and push America’s innovation advantage toward its competitors, and said any push for stronger oversight shouldn’t come at the cost of dismantling degree pathways that support American labs and start-ups.

What impact has the group already recorded

FIIDS said new international student enrolment had already dropped 17% in autumn 2025, the steepest fall since the pandemic, with 96% of institutions pointing to visa concerns as a factor. Total international enrolment currently stands near 1.2 million students, contributing roughly $55 billion a year to the US economy.

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According to the National Association of Foreign Student Affairs, that 17% enrolment drop alone translates to more than $1.1 billion in lost revenue and nearly 23,000 fewer jobs.

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What changes is the group asking for?

FIIDS has urged Congress to introduce and back legislation restoring the duration of stay for F-1 and J-1 visa holders, or to create statutory exemptions for graduate STEM programmes with median completion times beyond 48 months, capping the limit at 64 months with automatic extensions. The group also wants Optional Practical Training and STEM OPT periods excluded from the year count, and the reinstatement of the 60-day grace period for students after their studies end.

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Meanwhile, FIIDS has asked USCIS to issue administrative relief before the new rule takes effect in mid-September, including automatic extensions for students in good academic standing who are enrolled in programmes with median completion times of more than 48 months, based on data reported by the National Center for Education Statistics.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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