Indian crew member killed as Iranian missiles hit UAE tankers in Strait of Hormuz

This image from video released by US Central Command, shows an explosion at Bandar Abbas Naval Base, Iran, as three Corsair unmanned surface vessels, also called one-way attack surface drones, fired by the US military, hit the port. (Photo: AP)

An Indian crew member was killed and eight others were injured after two UAE oil tankers were struck by Iranian cruise missiles in the Strait of Hormuz, the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday, as the wider conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran continued to spread across Gulf shipping routes.

In a statement posted on X, the UAE’s Ministry of Defence said the tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah came under attack while transiting the southern shipping lane of the strait, inside Omani territorial waters. The Indian national who died was serving aboard the Mombasa, the ministry said. Of the eight others wounded, four sustained serious injuries; six of the injured were Indian nationals and two were Ukrainian nationals.