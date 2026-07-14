Indian crew member killed as Iranian missiles hit UAE tankers in Strait of Hormuz

An Indian crew member was killed and eight others injured after Iranian missiles struck two UAE tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, the UAE's Ministry of Defence said.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 14, 2026 05:32 AM IST First published on: Jul 14, 2026 at 05:17 AM IST
Iran USThis image from video released by US Central Command, shows an explosion at Bandar Abbas Naval Base, Iran, as three Corsair unmanned surface vessels, also called one-way attack surface drones, fired by the US military, hit the port. (Photo: AP)

An Indian crew member was killed and eight others were injured after two UAE oil tankers were struck by Iranian cruise missiles in the Strait of Hormuz, the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday, as the wider conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran continued to spread across Gulf shipping routes.

In a statement posted on X, the UAE’s Ministry of Defence said the tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah came under attack while transiting the southern shipping lane of the strait, inside Omani territorial waters. The Indian national who died was serving aboard the Mombasa, the ministry said. Of the eight others wounded, four sustained serious injuries; six of the injured were Indian nationals and two were Ukrainian nationals.

UAE’s Defence Ministry added that the attack on its oil tankers, which it blamed on Iran, “also caused material damage… as a result of fires breaking out on board”.

“The fires have been brought under control on both tankers,” it added.

It condemned the strikes as a blatant attack that amounted to a serious breach of international law threatening regional security, and said the UAE reserves its full right to respond to the escalation.

The ministry further added that its armed forces remain on high alert and are taking all necessary measures to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and interests. It also urged the public to rely only on official sources rather than unverified social media reports.

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Meanwhile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported that a tanker had been struck by an unidentified projectile roughly 40 nautical miles northeast of Oman’s Qalhat, with its master reporting damage to the engine room and no casualties. It remains unclear whether this is connected to the incident described by the UAE. Iran has not commented on either report.

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Iranian state television separately claimed the Revolutionary Guards had fired warning shots at vessels allegedly transiting the strait unlawfully a claim that has not been independently verified.

The attack comes weeks into an escalating conflict that began in February, when the US and Israel struck Iranian targets, throwing into doubt a since-frayed interim agreement meant to keep the strait open to shipping.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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