Indian consulate in Dubai temporarily shut, passport services halted: What applicants need to know

The Indian Consulate in Dubai has announced a temporary closure of the consulate complex this weekend due to road maintenance work being carried out by relevant authorities in Dubai.

Informing the development in a post on X, the Consulate General of India, Dubai, shared a press release stating that the Dubai Consulate Complex will remain closed from Friday morning, July 17, until Sunday, July 19.

The Indian consulate further added that since the complex will be shut, the passport-visa attestation services at the Consulate General of India, Dubai, will be paused for those three days.

The passport-visa attestation services are poised to resume on Monday, July 20, the appointments for which will start at 8 pm on July 19.

The consulate further added, “It may be noted that the Passport-Visa-Attestation services at the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi premises will be operational on Friday, July 17, 2026.”