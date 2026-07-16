Indian consulate in Dubai temporarily shut, passport services halted: What applicants need to know

Indian Consulate Dubai closure has been announced from July 17-19 due to road maintenance, affecting passport, visa and attestation services temporarily.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiJul 16, 2026 09:30 PM IST
Indian Passport (Express Archive)The passport-visa attestation services at the Dubai office are poised to resume on Monday, July 20. (Express Archive)
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The Indian Consulate in Dubai has announced a temporary closure of the consulate complex this weekend due to road maintenance work being carried out by relevant authorities in Dubai.

Informing the development in a post on X, the Consulate General of India, Dubai, shared a press release stating that the Dubai Consulate Complex will remain closed from Friday morning, July 17, until Sunday, July 19.

The Indian consulate further added that since the complex will be shut, the passport-visa attestation services at the Consulate General of India, Dubai, will be paused for those three days.

The passport-visa attestation services are poised to resume on Monday, July 20, the appointments for which will start at 8 pm on July 19.

The consulate further added, “It may be noted that the Passport-Visa-Attestation services at the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi premises will be operational on Friday, July 17, 2026.”

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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