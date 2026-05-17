Indian killed in Ukrainian drone attack in Russia, Zelenskyy responds

This photo released by Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyev's official telegram channel shows a house on fire after a Ukrainian attack in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, May 17, 2026. (Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyev's official telegram channel via AP)

An Indian citizen died and three others suffered injuries in a Ukrainian drone strike in Russia’s Moscow on Sunday, the Indian embassy in Moscow said, as Russia reported four deaths in one of the largest drone attacks on the capital since the war began.

“Today in the Moscow region, as a result of a drone attack, one citizen of India was killed and three others were injured,” the embassy said in a statement. Embassy officials visited the victims in hospital and coordinated with local authorities and the company employing the Indians, the statement read.

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Russian authorities said the strikes killed four people, including a woman in Khimki near Moscow and two men in the village of Pogorelki, north of the capital. Another man died after a drone struck a truck in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, local media reported.