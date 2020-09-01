‘We’ll have no choice but to shoot mercilessly’: Letter threatens Indian, Chinese communities in US

The Irving Police Department, who posted a photo of the letter on their social media. (Source: Twitter/@IrvingPD)

Amid countrywide protests against racism in the US, a letter threatening Indian and Chinese communities living in the country was recovered by the Irving Police Department in Texas Monday.

The letter accuses the Indians and Chinese of stealing the jobs of many Americans in IT industry and other fields, and threatens them to leave the country “without further delay”. “We will have no choice but to shoot mercilessly at workplace, in community, on pool or on playground,” the letter reads.

However, the Irving Police Department, who posted a photo of the letter on their social media, said it is an isolated incident. The department also assigned an investigator for the case.

“The Irving Police Department has been made aware of a letter received by a member of the community. Right now this is an isolated incident. If you have received a letter let us know. We take harassment and hate crime extremely serious. An investigator has been assigned to this case. If you have any information on where this letter generated from and who is responsible for it, please contact: Investigator Cunningham – ccunningham@cityofirving.org,” the police department said.

Three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, another black man — 29-year-old Jacob Blake — was shot multiple times in the back by the Kenosha police in Wisconsin last week, triggering another wave of protests in the US against racial hate crimes.

