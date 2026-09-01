Indian among 12 killed in fresh Russian strikes on Ukraine, says Zelenskyy

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out a fire following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo: AP)

An Indian citizen was among 12 people killed after Russia carried out a wave of missiles and drones on Kyiv and the surrounding region overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday. The Ukrainian capital came under attack for the sixth straight day. The strikes hit residential buildings, a railway depot and civilian infrastructure across the city, triggering fires and leaving thousands without power in other parts of the country.

In a detailed thread on X, Zelenskyy said Russia used “a significant number of jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles” in the assault, adding that “residential buildings and civilian infrastructure have been damaged.”