Indian among 12 killed in fresh Russian strikes on Ukraine, says Zelenskyy

The attacks, involving missiles and drones, marked the sixth consecutive day of Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readSep 1, 2026 12:38 PM IST First published on: Sep 1, 2026 at 12:36 PM IST
Russia-UkraineIn this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out a fire following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo: AP)

An Indian citizen was among 12 people killed after Russia carried out a wave of missiles and drones on Kyiv and the surrounding region overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday. The Ukrainian capital came under attack for the sixth straight day. The strikes hit residential buildings, a railway depot and civilian infrastructure across the city, triggering fires and leaving thousands without power in other parts of the country.

In a detailed thread on X, Zelenskyy said Russia used “a significant number of jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles” in the assault, adding that “residential buildings and civilian infrastructure have been damaged.”

“Overall, 12 people were killed, among them an Indian citizen, and dozens more were injured in the attack. My condolences to everyone who has lost family and loved ones,” he said.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments