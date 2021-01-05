scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Must Read

Indian-American Niraj Antani sworn-in as Ohio senator

Niraj Antani is the first Indian-American to serve in the state's Senate

By: PTI | Washington | Updated: January 5, 2021 12:00:37 pm
Niraj Antani, Ohio senator, first Indian American senator, Ohio Senator sworn in, US news, world news, Indian ExpressNiraj Antani, 29, who was elected to the Ohio state Senate from the 6th District, was sworn-in on Monday. (Twitter/@NirajAntani)

Niraj Antani has been sworn-in as Ohio’s senator, making him the first Indian-American to serve in the state’s Senate.

Antani, 29, who was elected to the Ohio state Senate from the 6th District, was sworn-in on Monday.

“I am so grateful to be able to represent the community in which I was born and raised as a State Senator,” Antani said soon after being sworn-in.

Antani will serve a full four-year term.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“I will continue to work hard every day for each Ohioan so that they can have the opportunity to achieve their American dream. In this uncertain economic and health time, we must diligently strive to enact policies for the benefit of all Ohioans,” Antani said.

Antani formerly served as State Representative for the 42nd Ohio House District since 2014. He was the youngest serving member of the Ohio State House of Representatives.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 05: Latest News

Advertisement