‘Given a bullhorn to set the moral tone’: Newly elected US lawmaker Amish Shah on anti-India hate

Amish Shah, who was elected from Arizona’s first congressional district, said he will use his new office to set a moral tone against the rising incidents of hate targeting immigrant communities in the US despite their contributions to diverse sectors.

On the rising incidents of anti-India hate, Shah said the American people have given their elected representatives a bullhorn to speak against hate and discrimination, PTI reported.

“A lot of people feel scared and alone at times like this. What they want is for their elected leaders to see it, condemn it, stand with them and combat it in the ways they can. What we are given here is a bullhorn to set the moral tone for the country,” Shah said.

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Chicago-born Shah, who traces his familial roots to Gujarat, recalled how an act of generosity by his uncles paved the way for his mother to come to the US for higher education.

Amish Shah on Trump’s tariffs

The newly-elected Congressman also said that rolling back Trump’s imposed tariffs and resorting Congress’s authority over trade decisions will be among his key priorities.

He said many Indian-American entrepreneurs, including those working in the gems and jewellery sectors, had approached him with concerns about the impact of tariffs on their businesses.

“A lot of Indian-American entrepreneurs have come to me specifically and complained, and those concerns are top of mind,” said Shah.

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He said he wanted Congress to regain control over tariff-related decisions instead of leaving such powers with the White House.

He added that the tariffs were also increasing the cost of basic goods for American consumers and affecting small businesses, including those in his constituency.

Affordable healthcare and economy

Apart from the issues affecting the Indian-American community, Shah said he would focus on the rising cost of living, the economy and making healthcare more affordable.

“The American people made it very clear that they want us to focus on costs, the economy, health care and bringing down those premiums and covering everybody. People of my district sent me here because we are also worried about our water supply. All of those are our top priorities here, as well as tackling the corruption we have seen over the last couple of years that has caused economic hardship,” Shah stated.

#WATCH | Washington, DC: Dr Amish Shah, elected from Arizona’s 1st Congressional District, says, “The American people made it very clear that they want us to focus on costs, the economy, health care and bringing down those premiums and covering everybody. People of my district sent me here because we are also worried about our water supply. All of those are our top priorities here, as well as tackling the corruption we have seen over the last couple of years that has caused economic hardship… We have not forgotten the clear message that was sent, and that is going to be what we are going to do on day one, January 3rd.” — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026

Shah’s plan for India Caucus

Shah said he plans to join the India Caucus in Congress and work with other lawmakers, including Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, to raise issues concerning India and the Indian-American community.

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He also said he intended to work across party lines, drawing on his experience as a three-term legislator in the Arizona House of Representatives.

Shah said he had managed to get more bills passed than any other Democrat in the state legislature in a decade, despite working with a Republican-controlled legislature.

“I have pledged to work in a bipartisan fashion, just as I did in the State House,” he said.

Shah’s family

Shah also spoke about his family’s connection with India and recalled an incident from the late 1950s that helped his mother move to the US for higher education.

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He said his maternal uncles who ran a jewellery shop in Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar, once helped a retired American judge Mark Howard who was struggling in the heat. “Based on that conversation, and by keeping in touch, he eventually sponsored my mother to come to the United States to study. She was a student at the Milwaukee School of Engineering starting in 1969. It was an act of generosity that my mother really made sure we knew about, because it’s the reason I am standing in front of you today,” Shah said.