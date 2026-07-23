Indian-American doctor Amish Shah wins Arizona Democratic primary, to face Trump-backed rival

Indian-American doctor Amish Shah won the Democratic primary in a hotly contested congressional district in Arizona, United States, defeating the establishment-backed candidate.
Shah, an emergency medicine doctor, is a moderate Democrat who shot to fame with his unique style of campaigning, wherein he reached out to 28,000 homes. Shah will face Republican candidate and former NFL kicker Jay Feely, who has been backed by US President Donald Trump, for the November midterm election to the US Congress.
I have always prided myself on being a hardworking, grassroots candidate. Our victory in this primary was a grassroots victory where Arizona voters made their voices heard. Now, it’s my job to earn the support of every voter in this district—including Democrats who voted for… pic.twitter.com/iczMEyEhyt
Notably, before becoming political opponents, Shah and Feely were part of the same NFL team, where the Indian-origin doctor was the physician providing emergency care while Feely was the kicker, AP reported.
Today is Arizona’s primary election. If you haven’t voted yet, it’s time to make your voice heard. Let’s flip this district once and for all with a Democratic candidate guided by integrity, ready to put Arizona families first. Vote Dr. Amish Shah to be the Representative in… pic.twitter.com/DRLng46uZ3
In the Democratic primary, Shah, who is a three-term member of the Arizona House of Representatives, defeated Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee backed Marlene Galán-Woods, a former Republican who switched during Trump’s first tenure.
Democratic candidate for Arizona’s 1st Congressional Dr. Amish Shah poses in Phoenix. (AP Photo)
Woods became the third Democratic primary candidate to have lost a contested House primary this year, after Jasmeet Bains in California and Joe Baldacci in Maine.
Gujarati roots and medical career
Amish Shah was born to Gujarati parents who immigrated to the United States in 1960s, and earned his medical degree from the Northwestern University at Northwestern University Medical School as part of the Honours Program in Medical Education, PTI reported.
For his Master’s in Public Health at the University of California, Berkeley, Shah obtained a full merit scholarship which was followed by residency training in Emergency Medicine at New York City’s Level-1 trauma centre.
‘A grassroots victory,’ says Shah
After winning the Democratic nomination, Shah said, “Our victory in this primary was a grassroots victory where Arizona voters made their voices heard. Now, it’s my job to earn the support of every voter in this district – including Democrats who voted for another candidate, Independents frustrated with our political system, and Republicans disappointed with the state of the country,” PTI reported.
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