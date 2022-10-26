scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

India an important manufacturer of vaccines for world, says White House

Dr Ashish Jha, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, said that because of its incredible manufacturing capacity, India has been a major exporter of vaccines.

Covid vaccinationDr. Ashish Jha speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (File, AP)

India is an important manufacturer of vaccines for the world, the White House said, acknowledging the crucial role the country played in supplying vaccines against Covid-19 globally.

“Because of its incredible manufacturing capacity, (India) has been a major exporter of vaccines,” Dr Ashish Jha, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, told reporters at a news conference in Washington on Tuesday.

Responding to a question, Dr Jha said the QUAD partnership – a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan and the US – on coronavirus was important to the Joe Biden administration.

“I think India is an important manufacturer of vaccines for the world. I mean not just for India itself, this is a really important thing,” he said at the White House news conference.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...

Defending the Biden administration’s decision to supply vaccines to the world, Dr Jha said the US will continue making them available for every low and several low- and middle-income countries.

“There are about 100 countries that are eligible to get free vaccines through COVAX — where we donate the vaccines still available for donation,” he said. According to Dr Jha, every major variant that hit the US originated from outside the country. “So, the notion that we can somehow wall ourselves off and not be affected by what’s happening in the rest of the world is just naïve,” he said.

“It’s just not how transmissible viruses like this work. So even if you think about it from a very narrow self-interest, it’s very important that we get much of the world vaccinated, that we help build out the kind of vaccination program. But beyond self-interest, you know, America is a country that has deeply engaged in the world,” he added.

Advertisement

Dr Jha claimed that Biden had restored American leadership on global health in a way which is “very different from the previous President”.

“So, for a whole set of reasons, it’s very, very important that America continues to lead, €4.02 billion is a small investment to make to better protect Americans and better protect the world,” he said.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 07:09:43 am
Next Story

England vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Close neighbours ENG and IRE clash in Melbourne

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement