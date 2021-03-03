India-US ties greatest testament to Gandhi-King legacy, says Indian diplomat

The current strong ties between India and the United States is the greatest testament to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr, Consul General of India in Chicago Amit Kumar has said.

Kumar said this at the first Gandhi King Legacy Roundtable Summit organized by the US Congressional Multi Advisory Task Force of Congressman Danny K Davis in cooperation with Metropolitan Asian Family Services on February 26.

“The greatest testament to the Gandhi-King legacy is the current ties between India, the world’s largest democracy and the US, the oldest democracy,” Kumar said, addressing the summit in Chicago last week, according to a media release issued on Tuesday.

He said the supply of Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines to several countries recently is “another glowing example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s global leadership”.

“Martin Luther King Jr. was a disciple of Gandhi. A lot of Gandhi’s teachings was put into practice by Martin Luther king Jr. So it is important that our elected leaders and community leaders adapt and enrich the same partnership between African and Indian communities in Chicago and beyond,” said Congressman Danny K Davis in his presidential address.