PM Modi dials Trump: India-US relations have grown from strength to strength

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

In his New Year’s greetings to US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed a desire to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest between the two countries, the MEA said in a statement this morning.

“India-US relations have grown from strength to strength,” Modi said in a telephonic conversation with Trump highlighting the significant progress made in deepening the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the previous year.

Trump wished the people of India prosperity and progress in the New Year. He expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in the last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation.

The MEA statement did not mention if the two leaders spoke about the ongoing Iran tensions following the killing of Maj. Gen Qassem Soleimani.

Explained: Why General Qassem Soleimani mattered

In a statement last week, Trump had said “Soleimani made the death of innocent people his sick passion, contributing to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London.”

The Ministry of External Affairs had reacted cautiously to Gen Soleimani’s assassination — noting that “a senior Iranian leader has been killed by the US”, underlining that “peace, stability and security in this region is of utmost importance to India” and it was “vital that the situation does not escalate further”, and urging “restraint”.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd