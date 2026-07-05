From C-17s to Apaches: How India-US defence ties reached a new level as America celebrates 250th birthday

Over the past two decades, India has inducted several frontline American military platforms into its armed forces, significantly enhancing its airlift, maritime surveillance and combat capabilities. (AI-generated image/GIF)
While the United States celebrates 250 years of independence, one of the biggest transformations in the India-US relationship has taken place in defence. Once marked by sanctions and mistrust during the Cold War, the relationship has evolved into one of Washington’s closest strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, spanning military exercises, intelligence sharing, defence technology and billions of dollars in arms sales.
Over the past two decades, the US has emerged as one of India’s largest defence suppliers and closest military partners, with the two countries signing a series of foundational agreements that have dramatically expanded interoperability and strategic cooperation.
Strategic evolution and the Indo-Pacific Quad alliance
Apart from bilateral cooperation, the United States and India have become key partners in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (the Quad), an emerging diplomatic and security partnership among the US, India, Japan, and Australia.
While the Quad’s roots lie in the humanitarian relief provided in the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami in the Indian Ocean, it has lately evolved into a premier strategic partnership “committed to fostering a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the US State Department stated.
Cold War geopolitics and the 1965 military freeze
However, the watershed moment in India-US defence relations came in 1962, during the Sino-Indian War, when, according to the think tank Observer Research Foundation, Washington supplied India with weapons, transport aircraft, and training.
The US had reportedly also offered India $500 million in credit and grants to buy non-combat defence machinery, but the offer never materialised, and America announced freezing military ties with India and Pakistan after the two neighbours were engaged in war in 1965.
The 2005 framework as a security catalyst
2005 turned out to be a catalyst year for Indo-US defence relations when the two nations signed the New Framework for the US-India Defence Relationship, which set priorities for counterterrorism, humanitarian aid during disaster relief measures, and defence cooperation in maritime security.
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It was a 10-year framework pact for a defence partnership, according to the New York-headquartered think tank Council on Foreign Relations.
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World · US at 250 · India
How India and the US became strategic defence partners
From Cold War distance to co-production: six decades of a partnership that now spans land, sea, air and space.
Six decades, step by step
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1962
The US provides military assistance during the Sino-Indian War.
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1965
Washington suspends military aid to India and Pakistan after the war.
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2002
GSOMIA signed — the first foundational agreement.
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2005
The New Framework for the US-India Defence Relationship (a 10-year pact).
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2016
India named a Major Defence Partner; LEMOA signed.
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2018
COMCASA signed.
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2020
BECA signed — the fourth foundational agreement.
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2025
A new 10-year Defence Framework signed in October — the third such pact (2025–2035).
The four foundational agreements
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GSOMIA2002
Secure sharing of classified military information.
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LEMOA2016
Mutual logistics support and refuelling access.
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COMCASA2018
Secure, encrypted communications between forces.
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BECA2020
Sharing of geospatial intelligence and satellite data.
Major US platforms in Indian service
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C-17 Globemaster III
Heavy transport — India is the largest operator outside the US
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C-130J Super Hercules
Tactical airlift
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P-8I Poseidon
Maritime patrol — India is the largest operator outside the US
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AH-64E Apache
Attack helicopter
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CH-47F Chinook
Heavy-lift helicopter
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MH-60R Seahawk
Naval anti-submarine helicopter
US defence trade with India has topped $25 billion in contracted value since 2008 (estimates range about $20–25 billion).
$25B+
US defence trade with India since 2008
4
Foundational defence agreements
Quad
Strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific
2016
India designated a Major Defence Partner
Training together, across domains
Yudh AbhyasArmy
MalabarNavy
Tiger TriumphTri-service
Cope IndiaAir Force
Malabar is now a multilateral exercise involving the Quad navies.
250 years of America, 60+ years of India-US defence ties
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Border security
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Indian Ocean surveillance
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Quad cooperation in the Indo-Pacific
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Defence manufacturing & co-production
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Technology transfer
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Military interoperability
Sources: U.S. Congressional Research Service · Indian & U.S. defence ministries · press reports. Aircraft glyphs are illustrative, not to scale.
A similar framework agreement was signed in 2015 for 10 years, and the following year, the United States designated India as a Major Defence Partner. In October 2025, during the 12th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and inked a 10-year framework for a US-India major defence partnership, PIB reported.
Following the meeting, Hegseth wrote in a post on X, “I just met with Rajnath Singh to sign a 10-year US-India Defence Framework. This advances our defence partnership, a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence. We’re enhancing our coordination, info sharing, and tech cooperation. Our defence ties have never been stronger.”
Growing defence trade and major military platforms
The rapid expansion of India-US defence ties has also been reflected in military trade. Since 2008, India has contracted for more than $25 billion worth of US-origin defence equipment, making the United States one of India’s leading defence suppliers.
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Over the past two decades, India has inducted several frontline American military platforms into its armed forces, significantly enhancing its airlift, maritime surveillance and combat capabilities. These include C-17 Globemaster III strategic transport aircraft, C-130J Super Hercules tactical transport aircraft, P-8I Poseidon long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft, AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift helicopters, and MH-60R Seahawk multi-role naval helicopters.
These acquisitions have strengthened India’s ability to conduct long-range logistics operations, maritime surveillance in the Indian Ocean, anti-submarine warfare and high-altitude military deployments. The growing inventory of US-origin platforms has also increased interoperability between the Indian and US armed forces during joint exercises such as Yudh Abhyas, Malabar, Tiger Triumph and Cope India.
Foundational agreements between India and US in defence
General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA): It was signed in 2002 and allows the US government and firms to share classified information with the Indian government and state-owned companies.
Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA): It was signed in 2016 and provides India and the US’ militaries with access to each other’s facilities for replenishing and refuelling.
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Communications, Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA): It was signed in 2018, and the agreement allows the exchange and sale of equipment and encrypted communications data.
Basic Exchange and Communications Agreement (BECA): This agreement was signed in 2020, and it enables India and the US to share advanced Geospatial (satellite) data for missile targeting and long-range navigation.
Concerns surrounding India-US defence ties
Since New Delhi works closely with Washington and Moscow simultaneously, the US has reportedly created a stressful situation for India to restrict its purchase of Russian arms and oil. An example of this is the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) concerns during India’s S400 deal with Russia.
Enacted in 2017, the CAATSA is a federal law that imposes economic sanctions on Russia, North Korea and Iran, and Washington can penalise any country or entity engaging in “significant transactions” with Russian defence.
Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers.
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Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects.
Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats.
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His core areas of focus include:
US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts.
US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences.
Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments.
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Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More