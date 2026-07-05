From C-17s to Apaches: How India-US defence ties reached a new level as America celebrates 250th birthday

Over the past two decades, India has inducted several frontline American military platforms into its armed forces, significantly enhancing its airlift, maritime surveillance and combat capabilities. (AI-generated image/GIF)

While the United States celebrates 250 years of independence, one of the biggest transformations in the India-US relationship has taken place in defence. Once marked by sanctions and mistrust during the Cold War, the relationship has evolved into one of Washington’s closest strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, spanning military exercises, intelligence sharing, defence technology and billions of dollars in arms sales.

Over the past two decades, the US has emerged as one of India’s largest defence suppliers and closest military partners, with the two countries signing a series of foundational agreements that have dramatically expanded interoperability and strategic cooperation.

Strategic evolution and the Indo-Pacific Quad alliance

Apart from bilateral cooperation, the United States and India have become key partners in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (the Quad), an emerging diplomatic and security partnership among the US, India, Japan, and Australia.