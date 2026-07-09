India urges restraint as West Asia tensions escalate

“We urge the parties to return to dialogue and diplomacy to achieve a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict,” MEA said. (File)

A day after assaults on commercial shipping escalated into an exchange of fire on Iranian and US military targets, India on Wednesday said that it is “deeply concerned” over the recent attacks and “escalation of tensions” in West Asia which underlines regional peace and security.

Delhi’s statement came hours after US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Wednesday that the US was preparing for another night of strikes, just hours after he said the ceasefire was over because of Iranian attacks.

This also came at a time when External Affairs minister S Jaishankar is visiting Kuwait, as part of his visit to four West Asian countries including Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain.