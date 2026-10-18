Russia sanction waiver relief for India: What did Marco Rubio reveal about Trump’s tariff plan?

US President Donald Trump will take up to 60 days to study what sanctions on Russia and tariffs on other countries would mean for the US and the world economy, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI).

Rubio spoke in Washington on October 17, just before he left for a week-long trip to Uzbekistan and India. He was asked about the waivers Trump signed a day earlier under the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, known as the Graham Act. The waivers set aside key parts of the law, including tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil, and the move gives India relief. Trump said he has not yet made a final decision, Reuters reported.

Rubio said the president wants time to look at what sanctions and tariffs would do. “I think the president wants to take the 60-day period of time,” he said, adding that the aim is to study the effect on the global economy “and even to the US economy”.

SECRETARY RUBIO: I think the President wants to take this 60-day period to analyze what imposing both sanctions and tariffs will mean for the global economy and the U.S. economy. https://t.co/9DXVXnQeb5 — Department of State (@StateDept) October 18, 2026

He said Trump needs that time to work out “what the right combination is”. He did not mention a date for a final decision.

What the executive order says

Trump signed the order on Friday. It says the waivers will stay in place until the president or the secretary of state decides that further action is warranted. The secretary of state would reach that view after speaking with the Treasury secretary and, where needed, the US trade representative.

The order does not set an end date of its own, so it is not clear from PTI’s account how the 60 days fit with the length of the waivers.

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Rubio said the waivers were written into the Graham Act so the government could study events around the world. He named three: the strain on energy supplies from the war with Iran, the Houthi attack in Saudi Arabia and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“So I think you have to take all of that into account and weigh it against each other,” he said.

Rubio said India has “voluntarily diversified” its sources of energy but still buys a large amount from Russia. He said a country cannot change suppliers from one day to the next.

He called India an important ally and partner of the United States.

Rubio will be in India on Monday, October 19.