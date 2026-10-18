Russia sanction waiver relief for India: What did Marco Rubio reveal about Trump’s tariff plan?

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Marco Rubio said Donald Trump will use 60 days to assess sanctions and tariffs. The review offers India temporary relief while accounting for global energy disruptions.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readOct 18, 2026 10:57 AM IST First published on: Oct 18, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST
India tariffUS Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump will take up to 60 days to study what sanctions on Russia and tariffs on other countries would mean for the US and the world economy, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI).

Rubio spoke in Washington on October 17, just before he left for a week-long trip to Uzbekistan and India. He was asked about the waivers Trump signed a day earlier under the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, known as the Graham Act. The waivers set aside key parts of the law, including tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil, and the move gives India relief. Trump said he has not yet made a final decision, Reuters reported.

Rubio said the president wants time to look at what sanctions and tariffs would do. “I think the president wants to take the 60-day period of time,” he said, adding that the aim is to study the effect on the global economy “and even to the US economy”.

He said Trump needs that time to work out “what the right combination is”. He did not mention a date for a final decision.

What the executive order says

Trump signed the order on Friday. It says the waivers will stay in place until the president or the secretary of state decides that further action is warranted. The secretary of state would reach that view after speaking with the Treasury secretary and, where needed, the US trade representative.

The order does not set an end date of its own, so it is not clear from PTI’s account how the 60 days fit with the length of the waivers.

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Rubio said the waivers were written into the Graham Act so the government could study events around the world. He named three: the strain on energy supplies from the war with Iran, the Houthi attack in Saudi Arabia and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“So I think you have to take all of that into account and weigh it against each other,” he said.

Rubio said India has “voluntarily diversified” its sources of energy but still buys a large amount from Russia. He said a country cannot change suppliers from one day to the next.

He called India an important ally and partner of the United States.

Rubio will be in India on Monday, October 19.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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