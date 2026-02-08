India today negotiating trade deals from a position of strength, confidence: Goyal

"That's what is our negotiating strength," Goyal told PTI Videos in an interview. His first after India-US reached an agreement on tariffs, seen as a first step toward finalising a bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

By: PTI
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 8, 2026 02:27 PM IST
piyush goyalCommerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India is negotiating trade deals from a position of strength, citing the country’s potential to grow into a $30–35 trillion economy by 2047. (File)
Make us preferred source on Google

The India of today is negotiating trade deals from a position of strength and confidence that it can offer a future market of USD 35 trillion, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

“That’s what is our negotiating strength,” Goyal told PTI Videos in an interview. His first after India-US reached an agreement on tariffs, seen as a first step toward finalising a bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

Today, India negotiates from a position of strength, “I start by saying look we are 4 trillion dollar economy today, but it is going to be 30-35 trillion by 2047, when we are a developed economy,” he said.

“And that is the confidence that india has today, that delta of opportunity from 4 trillion to 30-35 trillion, that is the future we offer,” he added.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
PM Modi with Anwar Ibrahim
On terrorism, no double standards, no compromise: PM Modi in Malaysia
Are Sidhus eyeing BJP? Buzz grows about Navjot Singh's bid as Navjot Kaur ups the ante
Are Sidhus eyeing BJP? Buzz grows about Navjot Singh's bid as Navjot Kaur ups the ante
AP Dhillon on struggles in Canada
AP Dhillon, with a net worth of Rs 83 crore today, once slept on the streets in Canada and worked at gas stations: 'I used to work for 12 hours before going to college'
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain film review
When timing beats vulgarity: Why Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! outsmarts big-budget comedies
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
England vs Nepal
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
Union Budget, Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman union budget, Union Budget 2026 key highlights,
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Rescue operations are underway at an illegal rat-hole coal mine blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers, in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.
27 die in Meghalaya: What is rat-hole mining, why it continues despite ban
HIV
Can seborrheic dermatitis or dandruff be a hidden sign of HIV? Expert weighs in on viral claim
Google Taipei
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Advertisement
Must Read
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
England vs Nepal
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Surya rescues India in thrilling escape from plucky USA
Surya
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Google Taipei
Sarvam rolls out new AI voice model, Bulbul V3, as part of 14-day launch blitz
Sarvam Bulbul V3
‘India’s semiconductor ecosystem expanding rapidly, talent pipeline to drive growth’: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Qualcomm’s design centre in Bengaluru during the announcement of the company’s 2 nm semiconductor design tape-out. (ExpressI Image/ Qualcomm)
Can seborrheic dermatitis or dandruff be a hidden sign of HIV? Expert weighs in on viral claim
HIV
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch
Cat opens door for owner
‘Punjabi nahi, Bhojpuri lagega’: 14-year-old hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns dressing room into a dance floor after U-19 World Cup win
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi u19 world cup bhojpuri dance
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement