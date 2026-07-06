India’s new travel advisory for Thailand: What you need to know

As Thailand remains a top travel destination for Indians, but a fresh advisory from the Indian Embassy in Bangkok means travellers now need to pay closer attention before booking that ticket. Indian nationals planning to visit Thailand must comply with updated entry requirements, the Indian Embassy in Bangkok said in a fresh advisory, stressing the need to carry mandatory documents including proof of funds of at least 20,000 Thai Baht (around ₹58,000).
The advisory, issued on July 2, comes after Thailand ended visa-free entry for Indian passport holders, making it essential for travellers to prepare documentation in advance to avoid issues at immigration.
“Indian travellers are advised to carry all necessary documents and verify requirements before departure to ensure a smooth entry into Thailand,” the embassy said.
Advisory for Indian nationals visiting Thailand. pic.twitter.com/wEAMyH7H0D— India in Thailand (@IndiainThailand) July 2, 2026
It added that immigration authorities may request proof of funds and supporting travel documents during checks.
The embassy has outlined a detailed checklist that passengers should follow before departure:
Travellers must also complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) within 72 hours before arrival. The form, submitted online, generates a QR code that may be required at immigration.
The advisory emphasises that travellers should obtain the correct visa depending on the purpose of their visit.
“Passengers using Visa on Arrival or visa waiver facilities should carry at least 20,000 Thai Baht per person in cash,” the embassy said, noting that failure to show sufficient funds could lead to entry issues.
The embassy has cautioned against entering Thailand on a tourist visa for employment purposes.
“Travellers with job offers must obtain an appropriate visa prior to travel. Using tourist provisions for employment may violate local laws,” it said.
Advice for transit passengers
Passengers transiting through Thailand have also been asked to carry complete documentation for their final destination, including valid visas and onward travel tickets.
The advisory lists the following key steps:
The embassy reiterated that travellers should double-check all requirements before flying to avoid delays or denial of entry upon arrival in Thailand.