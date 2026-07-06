India’s new travel advisory for Thailand: What you need to know

The advisory, issued after Thailand ended its visa-free entry scheme for Indian passport holders, spells out exactly what documents and cash requirements visitors must carry to avoid trouble at immigration.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 6, 2026 01:15 PM IST First published on: Jul 6, 2026 at 01:15 PM IST
India-ThailandThe Embassy of India in Bangkok has issued a fresh advisory for Indian nationals travelling to Thailand. (Photo: Wikimedia commons/ File)

As Thailand remains a top travel destination for Indians, but a fresh advisory from the Indian Embassy in Bangkok means travellers now need to pay closer attention before booking that ticket. Indian nationals planning to visit Thailand must comply with updated entry requirements, the Indian Embassy in Bangkok said in a fresh advisory, stressing the need to carry mandatory documents including proof of funds of at least 20,000 Thai Baht (around ₹58,000).

The advisory, issued on July 2, comes after Thailand ended visa-free entry for Indian passport holders, making it essential for travellers to prepare documentation in advance to avoid issues at immigration.

“Indian travellers are advised to carry all necessary documents and verify requirements before departure to ensure a smooth entry into Thailand,” the embassy said.

It added that immigration authorities may request proof of funds and supporting travel documents during checks.

What travellers must carry

The embassy has outlined a detailed checklist that passengers should follow before departure:

  • A passport with at least six months’ validity from the date of arrival
  • Confirmed return or onward tickets
  • Hotel booking confirmations
  • A clear travel itinerary

Travellers must also complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) within 72 hours before arrival. The form, submitted online, generates a QR code that may be required at immigration.

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Visa rules and cash requirement

The advisory emphasises that travellers should obtain the correct visa depending on the purpose of their visit.

Also read Thailand revises visa-free policy for more than 90 countries after spike in foreign crime cases

“Passengers using Visa on Arrival or visa waiver facilities should carry at least 20,000 Thai Baht per person in cash,” the embassy said, noting that failure to show sufficient funds could lead to entry issues.

Warning for jobseekers

The embassy has cautioned against entering Thailand on a tourist visa for employment purposes.

“Travellers with job offers must obtain an appropriate visa prior to travel. Using tourist provisions for employment may violate local laws,” it said.

Advice for transit passengers

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Passengers transiting through Thailand have also been asked to carry complete documentation for their final destination, including valid visas and onward travel tickets.

Embassy’s 11-point checklist

The advisory lists the following key steps:

  • Carry a passport with at least six months’ validity
  • Keep confirmed return tickets
  • Carry proof of hotel bookings
  • Maintain a clear travel itinerary
  • Complete TDAC within 72 hours before arrival
  • Obtain the correct visa
  • Carry at least THB 20,000 (₹58,000 approx.) in cash
  • Keep documents ready at immigration
  • Ensure each traveller carries their own documents
  • Do not use tourist visas for employment
  • Transit passengers must carry onward travel documents and visas.

The embassy reiterated that travellers should double-check all requirements before flying to avoid delays or denial of entry upon arrival in Thailand.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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