India’s new travel advisory for Thailand: What you need to know

The Embassy of India in Bangkok has issued a fresh advisory for Indian nationals travelling to Thailand. (Photo: Wikimedia commons/ File)

As Thailand remains a top travel destination for Indians, but a fresh advisory from the Indian Embassy in Bangkok means travellers now need to pay closer attention before booking that ticket. Indian nationals planning to visit Thailand must comply with updated entry requirements, the Indian Embassy in Bangkok said in a fresh advisory, stressing the need to carry mandatory documents including proof of funds of at least 20,000 Thai Baht (around ₹58,000).

The advisory, issued on July 2, comes after Thailand ended visa-free entry for Indian passport holders, making it essential for travellers to prepare documentation in advance to avoid issues at immigration.