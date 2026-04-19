‘India-Iran ties strong’: Tehran representative after firing on Indian tankers in Strait of Hormuz

Tankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran, Saturday, April 18, 2026. (AP Photo)

Iran’s top representative in India addressed the shooting incident involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasising that the bilateral ties between both countries remain solid.

Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, said, “The relationship between Iran and India is very strong, and I don’t know anything about this event which you mentioned, and we hope that it will be okay and it will be solved.”

He further expressed hope for a peaceful resolution, calling for calm and a peaceful outcome.

“…We don’t want this war. We want peace, and we hope that the other side will also follow peace so that we can have a peaceful area,” he added.