‘India-Iran ties strong’: Tehran representative after firing on Indian tankers in Strait of Hormuz
Tensions in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz escalated sharply on Saturday after Iran reportedly opened fire on two merchant vessels attempting to transit the waterway, following its decision not to reopen the critical oil route.
Iran’s top representative in India addressed the shooting incident involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasising that the bilateral ties between both countries remain solid.
Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, said, “The relationship between Iran and India is very strong, and I don’t know anything about this event which you mentioned, and we hope that it will be okay and it will be solved.”
He further expressed hope for a peaceful resolution, calling for calm and a peaceful outcome.
“…We don’t want this war. We want peace, and we hope that the other side will also follow peace so that we can have a peaceful area,” he added.
#WATCH | Hyderabad | On the shooting incident involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, says, “The relationship between Iran and India is very strong and I don’t know anything about… pic.twitter.com/KdsLQBkbmw
Two India-flagged ships fired at in Strait of Hormuz
New Delhi on Saturday summoned the Iranian envoy after two Indian-flagged ships were allegedly fired at by gunboats in the Strait of Hormuz, sources told The Indian Express.
A strong protest was lodged over the incident when Iranian ambassador to India, Dr Mohammad Fathali, visited the Ministry of External Affairs at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan on Saturday evening, sources told PTI.
Tensions in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz escalated sharply on Saturday after Iran reportedly opened fire on two merchant vessels attempting to transit the waterway, following its decision not to reopen the critical oil route. Two Indian vessels also have had to reverse course in the Strait of Hormuz following the gunfire, a vessel-tracker said.
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The latest development comes amid an intensifying maritime standoff between Iran and the United States, raising fresh concerns over global energy supply disruptions and shipping security in one of the world’s busiest oil corridors.
Tehran reimposed military control over the strait after the US blocked its ports, effectively tightening its grip over a passage through which nearly a fifth of global oil consumption flows.
The US, through the United States Central Command, confirmed enforcing a complete maritime blockade on ships entering or exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas.
“U.S. Central Command has initiated a full maritime interdiction effort targeting Iranian coastal operations. Vessels attempting to enter or exit Iranian-controlled ports will be subject to inspection and possible denial of passage,” CENTCOM said in a statement.
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