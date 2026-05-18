India to continue buying Russian crude oil regardless of US sanctions waivers, says Petroleum Ministry Official

India will continue purchasing Russian crude oil regardless of whether the United States extends sanctions waivers, with decisions driven by commercial viability and energy security needs, a senior Petroleum Ministry official said on Monday, according to PTI.

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Petroleum Ministry, told reporters at a media briefing, “Regarding the American waiver on Russia, I would like to emphasise that we have been purchasing from Russia earlier… before waiver also, during waiver also, and now also,” PTI reported.

Sharma said India’s crude sourcing strategy was guided primarily by pricing and supply considerations. “It is basically the commercial sense which should be there for us to purchase,” she said, adding that India had secured adequate supplies through long-term contracts and that there was no shortage of crude availability.