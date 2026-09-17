‘My friend…’: How Meloni, Putin, Netanyahu wished PM Modi on 76th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday, with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin among the foreign leaders who sent birthday greetings, highlighting ties between their countries and India.

Modi was born in Gujarat’s Vadnagar on September 17, 1950.

“Happy birthday to my friend @narendramodi, whom I wish health, energy and success. Italy and India continue to strengthen their deep bond of friendship, building together a future of cooperation and prosperity for our nations.”

Buon compleanno al mio amico @narendramodi, a cui auguro salute, energia e successo.

Italia e India continuano a rafforzare il loro profondo legame di amicizia, costruendo insieme un futuro di cooperazione e prosperità per le nostre Nazioni. — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 17, 2026

Meloni hails India-Italy friendship

Extending birthday greetings to Modi, Meloni wished him “health, energy, and success”. In a post on X, she said Italy and India were continuing to strengthen their “deep bond of friendship” and build a future of cooperation and prosperity for the two countries.

Putin praises Modi’s ‘great authority’

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Modi’s “great authority on the global stage”. In a message published on the Kremlin’s website, Putin said Modi was “rightly enjoying a deep respect from his compatriots” and praised his “personal contribution” to strengthening the “special and privileged strategic partnership” between India and Russia.

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Putin, who visited New Delhi last week for the 18th BRICS Summit, also thanked Modi for the welcome extended to him and the Russian delegation. He described their talks as “substantive, frank, and productive” and said their discussions demonstrated Modi’s “political wisdom and foresight”.

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Netanyahu calls India a ‘world power’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also greeted Modi on September 17, saying his leadership had “transformed India into a world power”. Netanyahu described India and Israel’s relationship as an “unprecedented partnership” and said their friendship had “never been stronger”.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

Happy birthday, Narendra!

Prime Minister @narendramodi. Your leadership has transformed India into a world power. Together, we have built an unprecedented partnership between our two great democracies. The friendship between Israel and India… pic.twitter.com/OWT6IsUP6S — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 17, 2026

In a post on X, Netanyahu wrote, “Happy birthday, Narendra! Prime Minister @narendramodi. Your leadership has transformed India into a world power. Together, we have built an unprecedented partnership between our two great democracies. The friendship between Israel and India has never been stronger, and together we will take it to even greater heights.”

Leaders and governments from several other countries, including Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Dominica, also extended birthday greetings to Modi.