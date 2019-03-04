In touch with India, Pakistan, will play a constructive role to ease tensions: China

China on Monday reiterated its stance regarding tensions between India and Pakistan that it supported all efforts conducive to peace and stability in the region.

Responding to question whether the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation would serve as a platform to discuss the India-Pakistan faceoff, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said, “Both are important countries in South Asia and we believe they can resolve the issue through consultations and dialogue. As for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) platform, we support all efforts that are conducive to peace and stability in the region.”

On whether China would play the role of a mediator to ease the tensions between India and Pakistan, Lu said Beijing was in close contact with both the nations and would continue to play a constructive role.

“China welcomes all efforts that are conducive to easing tension and promoting peace and stability. We are in close contact with the two countries from the beginning and we will continue to do so and play a constructive role,” the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a press briefing.

The statement comes on the backdrop of Russia saying that it was ready to mediate between India and Pakistan to try to calm tensions between the two nuclear powers.

Last week, following India’s airstrikes in Pakistan’s Balakot, China had said that it hoped the two countries would maintain “restraint” and “do more to improve bilateral relations”. “Fighting terrorism is a global practice and needs necessary cooperation,” Kang had said.