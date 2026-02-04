‘India free to buy oil from any country’: Russia on Trump’s claim after call with PM Modi

After Western countries stopped buying Russian oil following the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, India became the largest buyer of Russian crude. (AP Photo)

India is free to buy oil from any country and its decision to diversify crude suppliers is not new, the Kremlin reportedly said Wednesday, responding to claims by US President Donald Trump that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “agreed to stop buying Russian oil”.

“We, along with all other international energy experts, are well aware that Russia is not the only supplier of oil and petroleum products to India. India has always purchased these products from other countries. Therefore, we see nothing new here,” news agency PTI quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Peskov was responding to Trump’s claim that Modi had agreed to shift oil purchases from Russia to the United States and possibly Venezuela. A day earlier, Peskov said Russia had not received any statements from India on stopping purchases of Russian oil.