US imposes 10% tariff on Indian goods over forced labour: How India avoided a bigger hike

The move is the White House's latest effort to restore President Donald Trump's campaign vision of ​a near-global tariff.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 24, 2026 05:54 AM IST First published on: Jul 24, 2026 at 04:50 AM IST
US India tariffUS President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

The United States has placed India in a lower 10 per cent tariff category, after the country was initially considered for a steeper 12.5 per cent rate. The lower rate followed what officials called constructive talks with Washington on labour practices.

The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) announced tariffs of 10 to 12.5 per cent on 60 economies on Thursday, directed by President Donald Trump, over what it called inadequate steps to ban the import of goods made with forced labour. India is among 17 economies placed in the lower 10 per cent band, alongside the UK, Canada, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Mexico.

US India tariff
US President Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

The USTR said the 10 per cent rate applies to economies that either ban forced labour imports, have committed to doing so through a reciprocal trade agreement, or have a partial ban already in place. The countries in this band include Argentina, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Canada, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the UK, according to the USTR statement.

What did the US say about the move

USTR Ambassador Jamieson Greer said decades of moral pressure had failed to remove forced labour from global supply chains, and added, “it’s well past time for our trading partners to do the same” referring to the US’s own long-standing ban.

Also read Trump’s new 10% global tariffs come into effect. How does it affect India and other countries?

He also welcomed countries that had acted quickly to adopt similar bans.

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Which countries faced the higher tariff?

Products from the European Union, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Switzerland will face a 10 or 12.5 per cent rate on top of existing duties, while all other economies investigated face the full 12.5 per cent rate, according to the USTR statement. The new tariffs take effect from Friday.

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The USTR opened investigations into 60 economies in March under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, followed by talks with more than 45 governments and public hearings. The agency said it reviewed over 1,600 written comments before deciding on the new rates.

Also read US announces new tariffs: 12.5% on India, 10% on Pakistan & EU; India says tariffs ‘not final’

The move follows a US Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that many tariffs imposed under emergency powers were unlawful, pushing the administration to pursue other legal routes for its trade agenda.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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