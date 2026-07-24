US imposes 10% tariff on Indian goods over forced labour: How India avoided a bigger hike

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

The United States has placed India in a lower 10 per cent tariff category, after the country was initially considered for a steeper 12.5 per cent rate. The lower rate followed what officials called constructive talks with Washington on labour practices.

The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) announced tariffs of 10 to 12.5 per cent on 60 economies on Thursday, directed by President Donald Trump, over what it called inadequate steps to ban the import of goods made with forced labour. India is among 17 economies placed in the lower 10 per cent band, alongside the UK, Canada, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Mexico.