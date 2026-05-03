India-linked LPG tanker makes rare Hormuz crossing amid US blockade: Report

Marshall Islands-flagged Sarv Shakti - laden with around 45,000 tons of LPG, commonly used as cooking fuel - appeared to move northward through the waterway

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 3, 2026 12:45 PM IST First published on: May 3, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
LPG tankerThe LPG carrier is the first major India-bound energy tanker to successfully transit the Strait of Hormuz after a two-week dry spell. (File Photo/MarineTraffic)

An India-linked liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker has transited the Strait of Hormuz in a rare crossing during the ongoing US-led blockade linked to the Iran conflict, Bloomberg reported.

The Marshall Islands-flagged Sarv Shakti, carrying about 45,000 tonnes of LPG, moved into the Gulf of Oman after passing Iran’s Larak and Qeshm islands, according to ship-tracking data cited by Bloomberg. The cargo is commonly used as cooking fuel.

The report described the voyage as “the first observed passage by an India-linked tanker” since the blockade tightened traffic through the strategic waterway, reducing crossings to near zero.

The vessel, a very large gas carrier, has previously operated between the Persian Gulf and Indian ports. It is currently signalling India as its destination and is crewed by Indian nationals, a step often taken by ships to reduce risks during the conflict.

A shipping document seen by Bloomberg listed state-run Indian Oil Corp. as the buyer of the cargo, though the company did not respond to a request for comment.

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The development comes as India, the world’s third-largest oil importer and second-largest LPG consumer, faces supply disruptions. Shortages of the cooking fuel have led to queues and reduced consumption in some areas.

Also read India-bound LPG tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz after a 2-week lull. Why it matters

New Delhi has prioritised the movement of LPG cargoes since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in late February. Indian ports have been instructed to fast-track berthing and discharge of such vessels, while domestic production has been increased.

However, attempts to restore normal shipping through Hormuz have faced setbacks. In April, Iran briefly indicated the route was open before its military fired on vessels attempting to cross, forcing several ships to turn back.

Since then, traffic through the strait has remained limited. Bloomberg reported that India has managed to move eight LPG vessels through Hormuz during the conflict, following bilateral engagement with Tehran.

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Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said domestic LPG production has been increased by 60% to 54,000 tonnes, while consumption has dropped to 80,000 tonnes per day.

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The Sarv Shakti entered the Persian Gulf in early February and received its cargo via a ship-to-ship transfer off Dubai, though the origin of the fuel could not be confirmed.

A full transit of the Strait of Hormuz typically takes between 10 and 14 hours. The report noted that electronic interference in the region can affect vessel tracking, while some ships may switch off transponders to avoid detection.

Dubai-based Foresight Group Services Ltd. is listed as the vessel’s manager, according to maritime databases.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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