Mount Everest’s ‘Green Boots’ may finally come home as India begins recovery mission

Green Boots on Mount Everest remains one of the mountain’s most recognisable landmarks as India begins efforts to recover climber Dorje Morup’s body after nearly three decades.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 4, 2026 11:57 PM IST
green boots, mount everestVehicles and tents are seen at the base camp at the foot of the Chinese side of the peak of Mount Qomolangma, also known as Mount Everest, in southwestern China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (AP/ File)
Make us preferred source on Google

India is seeking to recover the body of a climber known as “Green Boots” from the upper slopes of Mount Everest, nearly 30 years after the mountaineer died on the world’s largest peak.

The origins of a grim mountaineering legend

Since 1996, Green Boots has become a part of Everest lore, and the body has become a landmark for mountain climbers who tackle the north-east ridge track on Mount Everest, which can be accessed from the northern route in Tibet.

It is named after lime-coloured Koflach boots, The Guardian reported.

India activates special recovery operations

The paramilitary force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), has initiated the procedure of hiring high-altitude recovery specialists in order to recover the body of Dorje Morup, widely known as Green Boots, from Everest’s northern route, AP reported.

Also Read | He died on the Everest. Hyderabad techie’s family now says they will leave his body there

The fatal blizzard of May 1996

During a six-member ITBP expedition to Everest in May 1996, weather conditions deteriorated near the summit, and three climbers of the expedition returned to the base, but the other three climbers, including Morup, continued the ascent.

All three climbers died in the storm that claimed eight lives in total and was one of the deadliest disasters on Everest at the time, AP reported.

Story continues below this ad

Resting place in the perilous death zone

The bright green mountaineering boots that Morup wore lie in the Everest’s “death zone” above 8,000 metres.

Morup’s Green Boots has reportedly served as a landmark for Everest climbers on the northeast route, but the ITBP’s recovery mission means his body may finally be heading home.

International and geopolitical challenges to repatriation

However, it remains unclear who will carry out the recovery of the body, whether it’ll be done by an Indian, Nepali, or Chinese team.

According to Pemba Sherpa, founder of the Kathmandu-based Xtreme Climbers Treks and Expedition, “It is not impossible to retrieve the body from Everest, but the first challenge is getting permission from the Chinese officials and then only can they proceed to bring the body down,” AP reported.

Story continues below this ad

Since Mount Everest was first conquered in 1953, about 350 people have died climbing the world’s tallest peak.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 04: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments