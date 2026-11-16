Israel showcases tech-based water solutions as it eyes long-term partnerships

Eyeing long-term partnerships with India in the water sector, Israel has showcased technology-driven solutions for water and sewage treatment, including fibre-optic sensor-based technology for diagnosing faults in water treatment systems and an AI-based platform for managing the secondary wastewater treatment process in sewage treatment plants (STP).

The solutions were showcased during the visit of an Indian delegation of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies and municipal officials invited by the Israeli government. The delegation visited several water treatment facilities and participated in the 12th Kinneret Water Conference held at the Sea of Galilee from November 10 to 12.

The fibre-optic sensor-based technology diagnoses faults in membranes inside pressure vessels of reverse osmosis water treatment systems that are mainly used in industries like chemicals, beverages, mining, and data centers, which uses a large quantity of water.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Perciv, the startup that developed the technology, calls it the “MRI” of reverse osmosis.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Stas Bank, CEO and founder of Perciv, said this technology transforms passive vessels into predictive, smart assets. “We are optimising water treatment systems, specifically reverse osmosis systems in industrial settings mainly, but also in municipals,” he said.

“We do it using our proprietary sensing layer that is based on optical fibres. Using these unique sensors, we are measuring the effectiveness and the health of the components in water treatment systems,” he said.

“The membranes, no one knows how they behave. Some of them get fouled over time. Some of them have some mechanical breaches, for example. They can break down. And we can check it down exactly. Once you track it down, you can handle it much more efficiently,” he said, explaining the process.

Story continues below this ad

The AI-based platform for managing the secondary wastewater treatment process combines AI, data, and microscopic videos from the STP reactor together with all the regular process parameters.

“We build every plant that we work with a biomass profile, a process profile, and enable it to do troubleshooting, process optimisation, and of course raise red flags before issues start, or when they are there, to solve it better,” said Offir Inbar, founder of Maji, the startup that developed the platform.

Inbar said that the solution can also detect the cause of foaming in an STP reactor. “In the reactor, one of the biggest problems is foaming. When you have foaming, you’re not able to remove parameters like ammonia and phosphorus from your plant. This is a big problem,” he said, adding that the solution works with both municipal and industrial plants.

Among other featured tech-based solutions was trenchless automated leakage repair (TALR), developed by Curapipe, another startup. This technology “self-detects” water leaks and automatically seals them.

Story continues below this ad

A starting point: Israel’s water attache

Noa Amsalem, water attaché at the Israel embassy in India, said the primary objective of hosting this delegation is to familiarise leading Indian EPC companies with the latest state-of-the-art technologies and solutions in the Israeli water sector.

“We want the participating companies to go beyond presentations and theoretical discussions and actually see these technologies operating on the ground. Through visits to desalination plants, wastewater treatment facilities, water management institutions, and technology companies, they will gain first-hand exposure to Israel’s experience and expertise,” she said.

“Ultimately, we want this delegation to serve as a starting point for long-term partnerships, joint ventures, and concrete projects that contribute to the growth of the water sectors in both countries,” she added.

The delegation also visited several water treatment facilities, including the Sorek-2 desalination plant, with a capacity of 670,000 cubic metres per day. The plant, built and operated by Israel’s leading water company IDE Technologies, takes water from the Mediterranean Sea and makes it potable with a reverse osmosis system.

Story continues below this ad

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Special Engineering) Purushottam Malwade, who along with his colleague Saurabh Deshpande, visited IDE’s desalination plants, said, “It was a learning experience as the BMC has also started work on a 200-MLD desalination plant at Manori, Mumbai.”

(Harikishan Sharma is in Tel Aviv on the invitation of the Israeli government)