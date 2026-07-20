India urges citizens to avoid travel to Iran, leave if there

The embassy also asked citizens to follow instructions from local authorities and stay in touch with the mission for updates.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJul 20, 2026 07:34 AM IST First published on: Jul 20, 2026 at 07:34 AM IST
Travel to IranA group of Indians at Ashgabat airport in Turkmenistan, waiting to board a flight to India

India has advised its citizens to cancel travel plans to Iran and consider leaving if they’re already there, as instability and military activity intensify across the country — particularly along its southern coast.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran issued a revised advisory on Sunday, saying “recent days have seen an increase in levels of instability and conflict in Iran,” as reported by PTI. It said anyone planning to travel to Iran “for any purpose should postpone travel for the time being, until the security environment improves”.

What has India told its citizens in Iran to do

Those still in the country have been asked to consider leaving temporarily, using available commercial flights. Anyone choosing to stay has been urged to exercise the “highest possible level of caution”, keep a close eye on the news to maintain situational awareness, and steer clear of areas with heavy military activity, especially along Iran’s southern coast.

The embassy also asked citizens to follow instructions from local authorities and stay in touch with the mission for updates.

Why is India issuing this advisory now?

The advisory comes as tensions in the region continue to rise. In recent days, the US has struck bridges, water desalination plants, and electrical facilities inside Iran, while Tehran has hit back at US-allied countries across West Asia. India has issued similar advisories during past periods of the conflict, and this latest one follows the same pattern, urging caution and close contact with the embassy.

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The embassy urged Indian nationals in Iran who haven’t yet registered with the mission to do so immediately, and asked everyone to regularly check the embassy’s website and social media accounts for updates. It has also shared emergency helpline numbers for anyone needing assistance.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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