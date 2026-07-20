India urges citizens to avoid travel to Iran, leave if there

India has advised its citizens to cancel travel plans to Iran and consider leaving if they’re already there, as instability and military activity intensify across the country — particularly along its southern coast.
The Indian Embassy in Tehran issued a revised advisory on Sunday, saying “recent days have seen an increase in levels of instability and conflict in Iran,” as reported by PTI. It said anyone planning to travel to Iran “for any purpose should postpone travel for the time being, until the security environment improves”.
Those still in the country have been asked to consider leaving temporarily, using available commercial flights. Anyone choosing to stay has been urged to exercise the “highest possible level of caution”, keep a close eye on the news to maintain situational awareness, and steer clear of areas with heavy military activity, especially along Iran’s southern coast.
The embassy also asked citizens to follow instructions from local authorities and stay in touch with the mission for updates.
The advisory comes as tensions in the region continue to rise. In recent days, the US has struck bridges, water desalination plants, and electrical facilities inside Iran, while Tehran has hit back at US-allied countries across West Asia. India has issued similar advisories during past periods of the conflict, and this latest one follows the same pattern, urging caution and close contact with the embassy.
The embassy urged Indian nationals in Iran who haven’t yet registered with the mission to do so immediately, and asked everyone to regularly check the embassy’s website and social media accounts for updates. It has also shared emergency helpline numbers for anyone needing assistance.