India urges citizens to avoid travel to Iran, leave if there

A group of Indians at Ashgabat airport in Turkmenistan, waiting to board a flight to India

India has advised its citizens to cancel travel plans to Iran and consider leaving if they’re already there, as instability and military activity intensify across the country — particularly along its southern coast.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran issued a revised advisory on Sunday, saying “recent days have seen an increase in levels of instability and conflict in Iran,” as reported by PTI. It said anyone planning to travel to Iran “for any purpose should postpone travel for the time being, until the security environment improves”.