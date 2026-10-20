After Indian food regulator’s legal action, Nepal bans Priyagold Biscuits

After the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) initiated legal proceedings to prosecute Surya Food & Agro for using cattle feed bran in manufacturing Priyagold biscuits, Nepalese authorities have banned the import, sale, and distribution of the product.

Terming the product sub-standard, Nepal’s Food Technology and Quality Control Department imposed restrictions on the import, sale, and distribution of Priya Gold biscuits and issued a notice on Monday.

The FSSAI found serious food safety and hygiene deficiencies during an inspection at Surya Food and Agro and suspended the company’s licence, after which Nepal authorities acted on it.

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Taking to X, the FSSAI said an inspection of Surya Food & Agro, conducted following a consumer complaint, found that bran intended for cattle feed was being used as a source of fibre in Priyagold biscuit manufacturing. The gunny bags containing the bran were marked for cattle feed and not human consumption.