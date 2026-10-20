After Indian food regulator’s legal action, Nepal bans Priyagold Biscuits

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Terming the product as sub-standard, the Food Technology and Quality Control Department of Nepal imposed restrictions on import, sales, and distribution of Priya Gold biscuits and issued a notice on Monday.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readKochiOct 20, 2026 04:16 PM IST
FSSAI suspended Priyagold biscuits manufacturer after finding cattle feed bran in human food production. (AI Generated Image)FSSAI suspended Priyagold biscuits manufacturer after finding cattle feed bran in human food production. (AI Generated Image)
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After the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) initiated legal proceedings to prosecute Surya Food & Agro for using cattle feed bran in manufacturing Priyagold biscuits, Nepalese authorities have banned the import, sale, and distribution of the product.

Terming the product sub-standard, Nepal’s Food Technology and Quality Control Department imposed restrictions on the import, sale, and distribution of Priya Gold biscuits and issued a notice on Monday.

The FSSAI found serious food safety and hygiene deficiencies during an inspection at Surya Food and Agro and suspended the company’s licence, after which Nepal authorities acted on it.

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Taking to X, the FSSAI said an inspection of Surya Food & Agro, conducted following a consumer complaint, found that bran intended for cattle feed was being used as a source of fibre in Priyagold biscuit manufacturing. The gunny bags containing the bran were marked for cattle feed and not human consumption.

Further, the inspection found deficiencies in plant hygiene, pest control, raw material storage, personnel hygiene and premises maintenance. The inspection was triggered by a consumer complaint.

The food regulator said it maintained zero tolerance for food safety violations and compromises on public health under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The authority has also asked the authorised importer and food traders to immediately recall the products from the market, if there are stocks.

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