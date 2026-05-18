India flags UAE nuclear plant drone strike as ‘dangerous escalation’ amid West Asia tensions

This undated photograph released by the United Arab Emirates' state-run WAM news agency shows the under-construction Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi's Western desert. (AP)

India on Monday strongly condemned the drone attack near the UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, calling it a “dangerous escalation” and urging restraint amid rising tensions in West Asia.

Amid a delicate US-Iran ceasefire, a drone strike near the plant has raised fresh security concerns in West Asia.

According to Abu Dhabi authorities, a fire broke out on Sunday at an electrical generator located outside the plant’s inner perimeter in the Al Dhafra region. Al Jazeera reported that UAE officials confirmed no injuries and said radiation levels at the facility remained normal.

India also reacted strongly on Monday, calling the attack a “dangerous escalation.” The Ministry of External Affairs said, “India is deeply concerned at the attack targeting the Barakah nuclear facility in the UAE. Such actions are unacceptable and represent a dangerous escalation. We urgently call for restraint and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.”