India, Cuba agree to enhance cooperation in biotechnology, renewable energy

President Ram Nath Kovind with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canelpay witness the exchange of various agreements between India and Cuba at Revolution Palace, in Cuba on Friday. (Photo: PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canelpay witness the exchange of various agreements between India and Cuba at Revolution Palace, in Cuba on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Later, Kovind met his counterpart Diaz-Canel. “PresidentKovind held delegation-level talks with President Diaz-Canel of Cuba; both countries agreed to enhance cooperation in biotechnology, renewable energy and traditional medicine,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. Cuba also reiterated support for India’s candidature for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council.

President also addressed the University of Havana on ‘India and the Global South’. During his address, Kovind stressed on the need for India and Cuba to work work together to push for greater space for developing countries in global governance structures.

