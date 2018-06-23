Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
India, Cuba agree to enhance cooperation in biotechnology, renewable energy

Kovind, who arrived here on Thursday on the last leg of his three-nation tour which also took him to Greece and Suriname, commenced his engagements here by paying tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

By: PTI | Havana | Updated: June 23, 2018 2:37:40 pm
India, Cuba agree to enhance cooperation in biotechnology, renewable energy President Ram Nath Kovind with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canelpay witness the exchange of various agreements between India and Cuba at Revolution Palace, in Cuba on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Later, Kovind met his counterpart Diaz-Canel. “PresidentKovind held delegation-level talks with President Diaz-Canel of Cuba; both countries agreed to enhance cooperation in biotechnology, renewable energy and traditional medicine,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. Cuba also reiterated support for India’s candidature for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council.

President also addressed the University of Havana on ‘India and the Global South’. During his address, Kovind stressed on the need for India and Cuba to work work together to push for greater space for developing countries in global governance structures.

