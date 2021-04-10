scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 10, 2021
Latest news

India crucial partner in fight against climate change: US Congressman

"I'm glad that Kerry met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss US-India cooperation in the efforts to meet global emissions targets," Congressman Frank Pallone said in a tweet on Friday.

By: PTI | Washington |
April 10, 2021 11:14:12 am
India US relations, climate change, US on climate change, world news, Indian expressIndia is a crucial partner in the fight against climate change, a top American lawmaker has said. (Representational)

India is a crucial partner in the fight against climate change, a top American lawmaker has said applauding the just-concluded visit of Special Envoy John Kerry to New Delhi.

“I’m glad that Kerry met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss US-India cooperation in the efforts to meet global emissions targets,” Congressman Frank Pallone said in a tweet on Friday.

“India is a crucial partner in the fight against climate change and would be a welcomed participant in President Biden’s Earth Day Summit,” he tweeted.

Senator Ed Markey also expressed similar sentiments.

“Pleased to see my friend Kerry meet with the @PMOIndia this week. As the #2 and #3 top global polluters, the US and India can and must lead the world to get to net-zero global CO2 emissions by 2050,” Markey said in another tweet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 10: Latest News

Advertisement
x