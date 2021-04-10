India crucial partner in fight against climate change: US Congressman

India is a crucial partner in the fight against climate change, a top American lawmaker has said. (Representational)

India is a crucial partner in the fight against climate change, a top American lawmaker has said applauding the just-concluded visit of Special Envoy John Kerry to New Delhi.

“I’m glad that Kerry met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss US-India cooperation in the efforts to meet global emissions targets,” Congressman Frank Pallone said in a tweet on Friday.

“India is a crucial partner in the fight against climate change and would be a welcomed participant in President Biden’s Earth Day Summit,” he tweeted.

Senator Ed Markey also expressed similar sentiments.

“Pleased to see my friend Kerry meet with the @PMOIndia this week. As the #2 and #3 top global polluters, the US and India can and must lead the world to get to net-zero global CO2 emissions by 2050,” Markey said in another tweet.