India condemns vandalism in Melbourne, says took up issue with Australia

India Thursday condemned the recent incidents of vandalism in Australia and said it has asked the Australian government to ensure that that country’s territory is not used for activities detrimental to “our security, integrity and national interest”.

“We strongly condemn such attacks by extremist elements. We urge the local authorities to investigate and punish the perpetrators. We have been repeatedly taking up with the Australian authorities our concerns about actions by such elements, including the proscribed terrorist organisations,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said Wednesday when asked about the government’s stand on alleged Khalistani extremism incidents in Australia.

Bagchi said India has expressed its firm rejection of the Khalistani referendum and the politically-motivated exercises by extremist elements.

“We have noted the message by some Australian leaders condemning the violence in Melbourne. We will continue to take up the issue,” he said.

With respect to the violence in Canada, Bagchi said the Canadian foreign minister had condemned the violence. “We condemn such acts of vandalisation,” he said.

On January 29, alleged pro-Khalistani groups attacked Indians carrying the Tricolour, ‘The Australia Today’ reported.

Taking to Twitter, The Australia Today said “five people were sent to the hospital after the attack.”

“Another video of #Khalistan goons running amok in #Melbourne’s Federation Square. Five injured in Hospital,” ‘The Australia Today’ tweeted along with a video.

In the video, the Indian group was seen running away from the scene while the Khalistani group continued to hit them.

One individual was seen breaking an Indian flag and throwing it on the floor.

Earlier, BAPS Swaminarayan temple in the Mill Park area of Melbourne was allegedly vandalised and anti-India slogans were written on the walls of the temple, located in the suburb of Mill Park, ‘The Australia Today’ reported.

On a question on the Indus Water Treaty, Bagchi said that India issued a notice to Pakistan on January 25 for the modification of the treaty. “This notice was issued with the intent to provide Pakistan an opportunity to enter a govt to government negotiations to rectify ongoing material breach of the treaty. We have called upon Pakistan to notify a suitable date for the commencement of inter-state bilateral negotiations under Article 12 (3) of the treaty within 90 days,” he said.

Asked about the foreign ministers’ meeting to be held in Goa in May under the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Bagchi said that India expects all members of the group to attend under India’s chairmanship. India currently holds the presidency of the SCO.

Bagchi announced that Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan would begin his two-day visit to Sri Lanka beginning Friday, as part of deeper bilateral engagement. Muraleedharan is scheduled to meet Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Foreign Minister Ali Sabry.