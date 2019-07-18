Toggle Menu
India condemns attack in Erbil, calls for action against terrorhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/india-condemns-attack-in-erbil-calls-for-action-against-terror-5836069/

India condemns attack in Erbil, calls for action against terror

In response to a media query on the terrorist attack, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar said, India condemns the terrorist attack in Erbil, and extends its condolences to the families of the deceased, including a diplomat from Turkey.

Erbil Iraq, Erbil Terrorism, Turkish Diplomat, Turkish Diplomat Killed, Turkish Diplomat Erbil, Iraq Terrorism, Indian Express
India condemned the terrorist attack in the Iraqi city of Erbil.

India on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack in the Iraqi city of Erbil, in which a Turkish diplomat was killed, and called for concerted action by the international community against terrorism.

A gunman opened fire inside a Turkish-owned restaurant in Erbil on Wednesday, killing at least one Turkish diplomat stationed in Ankara’s consulate.

In response to a media query on the terrorist attack, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar said, India condemns the terrorist attack in Erbil, and extends its condolences to the families of the deceased, including a diplomat from Turkey.

“India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and has urged concerted action by the international community against terrorism, including cross-border terrorism,” he said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Syrian rebels say Moscow deploys ground forces in Idlib campaign
2 UK arrests Manchester bomber’s brother after Libya extradition
3 Protesters vent anger at New York mayor, US Department of Justice after chokehold decision