India, China, Russia doing ‘absolutely nothing’ to clean up their smokestacks, plants: Trump

Lashing out at India, China and Russia, US President Donald Trump Wednesday said these countries are doing “absolutely nothing” to clean up their smokestacks and industrial plants and the garbage that they drop in sea floats into Los Angeles.

While terming climate change as a “very complex issue”, the US President said he considers himself to be, “in many ways, an environmentalist, believe it or not”, reported PTI. “So …I’m very much into climate. But I want the cleanest air on the planet and I want to have — I have to have clean air — water,” Trump said in remarks at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday.

In a scathing criticism of the Paris Climate Accord, Trump said the US withdrew from the pact because it was “one-sided, horrible, horrible, economically unfair, ‘close your businesses down within three years,’ ‘don’t frack, don’t drill, we don’t want any energy’ — the horrible Paris Climate Accord that killed American jobs and shielded foreign polluters.”

The Paris accord, he added, was a “disaster” for the US, adding that the deal would have resulted in “trillions and trillions of dollars” of destruction to America.

“And it is so unfair. It doesn’t kick in for China until 2030. Russia goes back into the 1990s, where the base year was the dirtiest year ever in the world. India, we are supposed to pay them money because they are a developing nation. I said, ‘We’re a developing nation, too’,” Trump said amidst laughter from the audience.

Responding to a question about how he thinks about risk as it relates to trade policy and issues like climate change, Trump said, “when people ask the question…about climate — I always say: You know, I have a little problem.

“We have a relatively small piece of land — the United States. And you compare that to some of the other countries like China, like India, like Russia, like many other countries that absolutely are doing absolutely nothing to clean up their smokestacks and clean up all of their plants and all of the garbage that they’re dropping in sea and that floats into Los Angeles, along with other problems that Los Angeles has, by the way,” Trump was quoted as saying by PTI.

“But when you see this happening, it’s — nobody wants to talk about it. They want to talk about our country. We have to do this. We have can’t have planes any longer. We can’t have cows any longer. We can’t have anything. I said, “What about China?”,” he added.

He said he wants clean air and crystal-clean, clear water and the US today has the “cleanest air we’ve ever had in our country, meaning, over the last 40 years. I guess, 200 years ago was cleaner, but there was nothing around.”

“But I want clean air. I want clean water, environmentally,” he said.

Only last week, the US formally pulled out of the 2015 Paris Climate accord notifying the UN of the same. The climate pact pulled in at least 188 countries, including India, to combat global warming.

It can be recalled that the former US president Barack Obama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had played key roles in the Paris agreement, which was adopted at the UN climate conference “COP 21” held in the French capital in 2015 with an aim to reduce the hazardous greenhouse gas emissions.

Although Trump had announced his decision to withdraw from the historic agreement on June 1, 2017, the process began on November 4 with the formal notification and the US will be out of the pact on November 4, 2020.

(With PTI inputs)