India-bound oil tankers take U-turn in Red Sea after Houthi blockade threat

Three oil tankers — two bound for India and one for China — made U-turns in the Red Sea on Tuesday while heading towards the Suez Canal after approaching the Yemeni coast at the mouth of the sea, following a warning from Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militia, Reuters reported.

Their change in course points to a second potential disruption to a major global shipping route, one that could deepen the strain on energy markets already reeling from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The development comes a day after the Houthis declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, opening a potential new front in the US-Israeli war with Iran and escalating concerns over global energy supplies and trade beyond the Gulf.