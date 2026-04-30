India becomes Australia’s largest foreign-born group, overtakes England

The oil and chemical tanker Forever Conviviality sails under the Sydney Harbour Bridge as it leaves Sydney (AP/Photo)

The Indian-born population is now Australia’s largest estimated foreign-born resident group for the first time in years.

The new data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed the Indian people reached an estimated 971,020 as of June 2025, overtaking the English-born, who were at 970,950.

The year prior, English-born residents in the country stood at 963,560, ahead of the Indian-born residents at 916,330.

The recent shift comes as the Indian-born saw a surge in population since 2015, whereas the English witnessed a decline.

As per the historical population data figures, since 1901, England has consistently remained Australia’s largest foreign-born group.

Estimated resident population

The ABS data showed that an estimated population of 731,540 Chinese-born migrants were residing in Australia.