‘Try not tweeting racist stuff’: India-American billionaire’s comeback after Musk’s ‘half-Indian partner’ defence

The online feud began when Khosla accused Musk of allegedly trying to normalise racism via White America Great Again (WAGA).

The online feud between Indian-American billionaire Vinod Khosla and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk doesn’t seem to end as Khosla on Wednesday pointed a rebuttal at the SpaceX CEO urging him to avoid posting “seemingly racist” content and acknowledged that he is not advocating a white majority society in the United States.

Amid the spat between the billionaires over racism allegations, Musk had cited that his partner Shivon Zilis is “half-Indian” and that one of his son’s middle name is “Sekhar” named after the Nobel laureate Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

Instead of bringing your family into it, maybe try not tweeting “SEEMINGLY” racist stuff next time? Many would appreciate it if you acknowledge you are not trying to establish a white society in America, and are not WAGA, and racism isn’t behind your many laments around white… https://t.co/0beAe5tDUN — Vinod Khosla (@vkhosla) January 28, 2026

In a post on X, Khosla took a potshot at Musk and wrote, “Instead of bringing your family into it, maybe try not tweeting “SEEMINGLY” racist stuff next time? Many would appreciate it if you acknowledge you are not trying to establish a white society in America, and are not WAGA, and racism isn’t behind your many laments around white birth rates, declining % of population and many similar laments.”

The online feud began when Khosla accused Musk of allegedly trying to normalise racism via White America Great Again (WAGA). But Musk swiftly responded that his partner is “half Indian” and one of his son’s middle name is “Sekhar”.

.@elonmusk doesn't want MAGA, he wants WAGA or "white America great again" as a racism is great and desirable" paradigm. All non-whites in @tesla, @SpaceX @X etc and all decent whites should quit and join our portfolio. Email us your linkedin! https://t.co/NmbM19AnnC — Vinod Khosla (@vkhosla) January 27, 2026

Musk wrote, “My partner, Shivon, is half Indian and my eldest son with her is named in honor of the great Indian physicist Chandrasekhar.”

Vinod, you’re not just such a pompous asshole that you tried to stop the public from using a public beach near your house, you’ve also gone full retard.



My partner, Shivon, is half Indian and my eldest son with her is named in honor of the great Indian physicist Chandrasekhar. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2026

Musk reminded Khosla that he allegedly stopped common people from using a public beach which was near his estate. The Tesla boss said, “Vinod, you’re not just such a pompous ***hole that you tried to stop the public from using a public beach near your house, you’ve also gone full retard.”

Responding to Musk’s jibe, Khosla said that the SpaceX CEO should appreciate him for standing up to the rule of protecting private property instead of giving in to what the authorities want.

“As to the beach issue you’d appreciate me standing up to the principle of defending “ the principal of private property” instead of giving in to whatever the Coastal Commission wants,” said the co-founder of Sun Microsystems.