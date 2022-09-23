scorecardresearch
India advises its nationals in Canada to exercise caution citing hate crimes

The official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, tweeted the advisory note.

In view of the increasing incidences of crimes, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant, the statement read. (File)

The Indian government on Friday advised its nationals in Canada to exercise caution citing “incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada.”

The official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, tweeted an advisory note on his twitter handle.

The advisory note read: There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action. The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada.

The note further stated, in view of the increasing incidences of crimes, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant.

Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in. Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 02:32:50 pm
