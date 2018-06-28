Follow Us:
Thursday, June 28, 2018
In surprise win, 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beats 10-term Congressman in New York primaries

The 28-year-old Latina's win in the New York primary is being touted as one of the most shocking upsets in recent American political history. She has never held office.

Updated: June 28, 2018
“This is the start of a movement,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Wednesday morning after defeating 10-term Congressman Joseph Crowley in the House of Representatives. The 28-year-old Latina’s win in the New York primary is being touted as one of the most shocking upsets in recent American political history. She has never held office.

Ocasio-Cortez describes herself as an educator, organiser and working-class New Yorker who has worked with expectant mothers, waited tables and led classrooms. She was also a volunteer in Bernie Sanders’ 2016 Presidential campaign. Born to a mother from Puerto Rico and a father from South Bronx, she says she was raised in a place where one’s zip code determines your destiny. “Going into politics wasn’t in the plan. But after 20 years of the same representation, we have to ask: who has New York been changing for?” she asks in a promotional video for her campaign.

“This race is about people vs money; we’ve got people, they’ve got money,” she says. Ocasio-Cortez has promised to represent working families and work towards lowering rent, increasing incomes and ensuring healthcare is accessible to more people.

US President Donald Trump also reacted to Ocasio-Cortez’s win. “This is a big one that nobody saw happening,” he tweeted.

Crowley, who congratulated Ocasio-Cortez, said he would support her in the general election. He said, “I want nothing but the best for Ms. Ocasio-Cortez. I want her to be victorious.” Crowley was in line to become the next House speaker if Democrats win majority.

Primaries were held in seven states — Colorado, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah — on Tuesday as voters picked candidates for the November 6 midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

