In surprise win, 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beats 10-term Congressman in New York primaries

“This is the start of a movement,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Wednesday morning after defeating 10-term Congressman Joseph Crowley in the House of Representatives. The 28-year-old Latina’s win in the New York primary is being touted as one of the most shocking upsets in recent American political history. She has never held office.

Ocasio-Cortez describes herself as an educator, organiser and working-class New Yorker who has worked with expectant mothers, waited tables and led classrooms. She was also a volunteer in Bernie Sanders’ 2016 Presidential campaign. Born to a mother from Puerto Rico and a father from South Bronx, she says she was raised in a place where one’s zip code determines your destiny. “Going into politics wasn’t in the plan. But after 20 years of the same representation, we have to ask: who has New York been changing for?” she asks in a promotional video for her campaign.

“This race is about people vs money; we’ve got people, they’ve got money,” she says. Ocasio-Cortez has promised to represent working families and work towards lowering rent, increasing incomes and ensuring healthcare is accessible to more people.

It’s time for a New York that works for all of us. On June 26th, we can make it happen – but only if we have the #CourageToChange. It’s time to get to work. Please retweet this video and sign up to knock doors + more at https://t.co/kacKFI9RtI to bring our movement to Congress. pic.twitter.com/aqKMjovEjZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) May 30, 2018

US President Donald Trump also reacted to Ocasio-Cortez’s win. “This is a big one that nobody saw happening,” he tweeted.

Wow! Big Trump Hater Congressman Joe Crowley, who many expected was going to take Nancy Pelosi’s place, just LOST his primary election. In other words, he’s out! That is a big one that nobody saw happening. Perhaps he should have been nicer, and more respectful, to his President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

Crowley, who congratulated Ocasio-Cortez, said he would support her in the general election. He said, “I want nothing but the best for Ms. Ocasio-Cortez. I want her to be victorious.” Crowley was in line to become the next House speaker if Democrats win majority.

Primaries were held in seven states — Colorado, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah — on Tuesday as voters picked candidates for the November 6 midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

