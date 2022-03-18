scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 18, 2022
Must Read

In Peru, skull of ‘marine monster’ points to fearsome ancient predator

The one-time top predator likely measured some 12 meters (39 feet) long, or about the height of a four-story building.

By: Reuters | Lima |
Updated: March 18, 2022 12:56:31 pm
Members of the media gather around a 36 million-year-old Basilosaurus whale fossil discovered in the Ocucaje desert, at the Museum of Natural History, in Lima, Peru March 17, 2022. (Reuters/Sebastian Castaneda)

Paleontologists have unearthed the skull of a ferocious marine predator, an ancient ancestor of modern-day whales, which once lived in a prehistoric ocean that covered part of what is now Peru, scientists announced on Thursday.

The roughly 36-million-year-old well-preserved skull was dug up intact last year from the bone-dry rocks of Peru’s southern Ocucaje desert, with rows of long, pointy teeth, Rodolfo Salas, chief of paleontology at Peru’s National University of San Marcos, told reporters at a news conference.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Scientists think the ancient mammal was a basilosaurus, part of the aquatic cetacean family, whose contemporary descendents include whales, dolphins and porpoises.Basilosaurus means “king lizard,” although the animal was not a reptile, though its long body might have moved like a giant snake.

The one-time top predator likely measured some 12 meters (39 feet) long, or about the height of a four-story building.

“It was a marine monster,” said Salas, adding the skull, which has already been put on display at the university’s
museum, may belong to a new species of basilosaurus.

“When it was searching for its food, it surely did a lot of damage,” added Salas.

Scientists believe the first cetaceans evolved from mammals that lived on land some 55 million years ago, about 10 million years after an asteroid struck just off what is now Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula, wiping out most life on Earth, including the dinosaurs.

Salas explained that when the ancient basilosaurus died, its skull likely sunk to the bottom of the sea floor, where it was quickly buried and preserved.”Back during this age, the conditions for fossilization were very good in Ocucaje,” he said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 18: Latest News

Advertisement