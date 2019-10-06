in Paris knife attack, police ask how they missed a radical killer in their midst

(Written by Adam Nossiter)

Evidence that the Paris police department missed warning signs about an employee who slashed four colleagues to death at its headquarters Thursday is prompting demands for a leadership shake-up.

At a news conference Saturday, France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor, Jean-François Ricard, said the killer, a 45-year-old computer technician who worked in police intelligence, had tried to justify to a colleague the killings in January 2015 at the magazine Charlie Hebdo and had done the same for other radical Islamist killings.

The disturbing statements were reported to higher-ranking officers, but nothing was done.

The fact that this and other potential clues were missed by the police administration at an organization dedicated to fighting terrorism shocked the national police.

It has also set off calls for the interior minister’s resignation.

The killer, shot to death during the rampage, was identified only as Mickaël H., but French news media said he was Mickaël Harpon, born in the French West Indies department of Martinique.

He was a longtime convert to Islam.

The killer also had contacts with “several individuals suspected of being part of the Salafist movement,” Ricard said, an ultraconservative movement within Sunni Islam.

Others said the man, deaf and frustrated that his handicap had prevented him from advancing in the police, had given off warning signs.

In 2009 he was brought before a local court on domestic violence charges but ultimately received no penalty.

The killer’s activities Thursday, captured by surveillance cameras, unfolded calmly at first. He arrived at Police Headquarters shortly before 9 and went to his office.

Shortly after noon he left his office, bought an 8-inch kitchen knife and an oyster knife, and slipped back into the police building.

The killer slit the throat of one colleague and fatally stabbed another in the abdomen. He then went into another office, stabbing an administrative employee, and descended the stairway toward the building’s courtyard. Along the way he stabbed to death a policewoman.

Once in the courtyard he threatened another employee with his knife. Ordered to drop the weapon by a policeman, the killer first walked toward him and then started to run, pointing his knife. The officer fired.