Pakistan opposition parties to march against ‘corrupt’ Imran Khan government

Pakistan Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a massive rally in Karachi in which he criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for failing to fulfil his promises, according to a Dawn.com report. The opposition alliance rally is the first such public gathering in months.

Sharif said that with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman as the lead, the alliance “will go to [Islamabad] with hundreds of thousands of people to end inflation and politically bury this fake and corrupt government.”

Sharif is the brother of former Pakistan president Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London on an expired medical bail. The former PM addressed PDM’s ‘Karachi Jalsa’ via a video link.

Mian Nawaz Sharif addressing PDM’s Karachi Jalsa (29th August 2021) https://t.co/VKVVjUIC0z — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) August 29, 2021

The various leaders in the alliance attacked Khan over giving “false promises” to the people, the rise in food prices, and the hike in electricity tariffs, reported Dawn. They also accused the government of failing to tackle the rising unemployment in the country.

The PDM, which had been in a lull for months, said on Saturday that it would revive its campaign against the government. The party said that it will organise rallies across Pakistan in September following Sunday’s meeting in Karachi.