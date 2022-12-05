In Nepal, ruling coalition pledges continuity but Maoist dual game raises suspicion

The Nepali Congress-led ruling coalition decided on retaining itself to form the government in a meeting at Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s official residence on Monday. The alliance has won 135 seats, which three below the required 138 for a majority in a house of 275.

Prime Minister Deuba’s Nepali Congress (NC) has emerged as the single largest party by winning 89 seats as the counting of votes concluded on Monday. The CPN (Maoist Centre) has won 32 seats, CPN (Unified Socialist) 10, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) 4. Together, they are short of three seats for an absolute majority in the 275-member house. Out of these, 165 are elected through a direct voting, the remaining 110 will be chosen through proportional electoral system.

However, by hinting openness with the KP Oli-headed alliance of Communist Party of Nepal and Unified Marxist Leninist, Maoist Centre has confused the ruling alliance.

Suggesting the formation of a left alliance, Newly elected MP Raghubir Mahaseth went to meet the former Prime Minister Prachanda on Oli’s behalf.

While Oli had met other smaller parties, the Nepali Congress has been assured support of the Janamat party with five members, but Maoist Centre sticking to the alliance alone will ensure its majority.

The process of a new house constitution and that of government will begin when the election commission submits it to President Bidhyadevi Bhandari next week.

