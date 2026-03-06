In its first aerial combat mission, Qatar downs Iranian SU-24 bombers ‘two minutes’ before strike on Al Udeid Air Base

Firefighters work as smoke rises outside a damaged warehouse in an industrial area in Al Rayyan, Qatar, following an Iranian strike, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo)

As the US-Israel bound war on Iran escalates in the Middle East, attacks on Gulf nations have intnsified since. Qatar, which houses one of the largest US bases was minutes away from turning into rubble but was saved by swift Qatari action.

In its first ever aerial combat mission, the Qatari F-15 swung and took down two Iranian bombers, which were just two minutes away from attacking the largest US military base in the Middle East, CNN reported.

The target of the Iranian bombers was the al-Udeid Air Base, that hosts over 10,000 US service members, and Ras Laffan, an important natural gas processing plant.