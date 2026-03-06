In its first aerial combat mission, Qatar downs Iranian SU-24 bombers ‘two minutes’ before strike on Al Udeid Air Base
A source familiar with the incident told CNN that the Iranian jets were "two minutes" away from their targets. Another source said the plans were identified and photographed carrying "bombs and guided munitions."
As the US-Israel bound war on Iran escalates in the Middle East, attacks on Gulf nations have intnsified since. Qatar, which houses one of the largest US bases was minutes away from turning into rubble but was saved by swift Qatari action.
In its first ever aerial combat mission, the Qatari F-15 swung and took down two Iranian bombers, which were just two minutes away from attacking the largest US military base in the Middle East, CNN reported.
The target of the Iranian bombers was the al-Udeid Air Base, that hosts over 10,000 US service members, and Ras Laffan, an important natural gas processing plant.
Here’s how the event unfolded
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard had sent two tactical bombers, the Soviet-made SU-24, towards the al-Udeid Air Base Monday morning. The Iranian jets were just minutes away from their targets when a Qatari F-15 fighter jet shot down the Iranian jets.
The jets were carrying “bombs and guided munitions,” a source familiar with the incident told CNN.
The Iranian jets had switched to flying altitude to evade detection by the radar system. The jets, however, were classified as hostile aircraft due to time constraints, and the Qatari F-15 fighter jets went into “aerial combat” with the Iranian jets, shooting them down into Qatar’s territorial waters.
A search is underway for the crews.
‘No genuine desire’ to deescalate: Qatari Prime Minister
Qatar’s Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday, describing the event as an “escalatory” one. He said that the actions of Iran show that they have “no genuine desire” to de-escalate or resolve the issue.
Story continues below this ad
“Rather, it seeks to inflict harm on its neighbors and drag them into a war that is not theirs,” Al Thani said, according to a readout of the call.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More