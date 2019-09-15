In first, California would require public universities to provide abortion pills

Written by Pam Belluck

Advertising

At a time when conservative states are sharply limiting abortion access, California signaled a new frontier in abortion-rights on Friday with the passage of legislation that would require all public universities in the state to provide medication abortion on campus.

The bill, which would use money raised from private donors to equip and train campus health centers, grew out of a student-led movement at the University of California, Berkeley, and it has sparked the introduction of a similar bill in Massachusetts.

Anti-abortion groups say they are likely to challenge the legislation if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs it into law. A spokesman declined to say what he will do, but last year during his campaign for governor, Newsom said he supported a similar effort.

Advertising

The bill would apply to 34 campuses throughout the state, with nearly 750,000 enrolled students — 11 under the umbrella of the University of California and 23 under the California State University System. A 2018 study estimated that hundreds of students at these schools seek medication abortion each month.

“Going to university is really stressful as is, and a lot of students are struggling financially, or like me, I was struggling with my mental health at the time,” said Zoe Murray, 23, a recent graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara, who sought a medication abortion from the student health center there when she was a sophomore, but had to go off campus.

Under the bill, as of 2023, campus health centers would be required to offer medication abortion — a process that involves taking two types of pills, legally approved to terminate pregnancies that are within 10 weeks of gestation.

Private donations of about $10.3 million would be used to train staff at university health centers and to buy ultrasound machines. State law already requires that insurers cover the cost of abortion.

The two California higher education systems did not take a position on the bill. They raised concerns about whether they would have to bear costs for logistics, liability or security, and said they were working with legislators to address those.

The abortion pill method accounts for about a third of U.S. abortions, and studies have shown it to be safe and effective in most cases. Most campus health centers now provide gynecological exams and contraception, but refer students seeking abortions to outside clinics.