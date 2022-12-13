scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

In Bangladesh, better jail facilities sought for two arrested Opposition leaders

Meanwhile, a ruling-party leader on Tuesday warned against BNP's plans to carry out a "mass procession" in Dhaka on Dec. 24.

Bangladesh National Party (BNP) supporters shout slogans during a rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP/PTI)

Days after Bangladesh’s Opposition party held a massive rally in Dhaka, two writ petitions have been filed in the country’s court Tuesday seeking better facilities for two of its jailed leaders, reported local media.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas, top leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), were arrested a day before the anti-government protests on Friday.

In a writ petition filed with the High Court, their advocate argued that Fakhrul and Abbas, two former ministers, were not given division facilities in jail, reported The Daily Star. If granted division facilities, the prisoner is entitled to a separate room, a bed, a table, a newspaper and a few other amenities.

The two leaders were reportedly picked up from their homes at 3 am on Friday in connection with a December 7 clash between BNP party workers and police in which one person was killed and around 20 others injured, reported Dhaka Tribune. The duo were questioned in Bangladesh’s Detective Branch before they were formally arrested. The Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate had rejected their bail petition on Monday.

‘Don’t instigate disturbances’

“Don’t instigate disturbances… Our leaders and activists will arrive from all over the country (ahead of the council). We don’t want confrontation,” said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, pointing out that his party will be holding a national council in the capital on that date.

The BNP has said that it will hold nationwide protests on the day before Christmas to call for a change in government, including elections under a non-partisan interim government.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 02:05:16 pm
